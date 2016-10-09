10-mile results from the Star Tribune's Jason Gonzalez: Sam Chelanga pulled away from Noah Droddy in the final mile to repeat as the USA Track and Field 10-mile champion Sunday during Medtronic TC 10 Mile from Minneapolis to St. Paul.

Chelanga, 31 from Tucson, Ariz., finished in 47 minutes 25 seconds. Droddy of Boulder, Colo., finished in 47:28 and Timothy Ritchie, from New Haven, Conn., in 47:33.

Jordan Hasay, 25 from Beaverton, Ore., won the women’s 10-mile championship and equalizer $10,000 bonus by beating the men with a time of 52:49. The equalizer gave the women a 5:43 head start.

Aliphine Tuliamuk’s streak of road race title this year came to an end Sunday. The Santa Fe, N.M., resident faded in the final half mile to finish second with a time of 53:01.

Gwen Jorgensen, the St. Paul Olympic triathlete and gold medalist, finished third at 53:13.