Updates from the first presidential debate

He goes blue, she goes red.
Clinton gets first question on jobs and economy. Dem laundry list: minimum wage, equal pay, paid family leave, child care, debt free college, taxes on wealthy, corporations. Who can shoulder "immense awesome responsibilities of the presidency."
Trump: "Losing our good jobs, so many of them." Jobs to Mexico, China. Jobs leaving Michigan, Ohio (must-win states!). Trump goes me-too on childcare and family leave. Trump subdued, which is a better demeanor for him in this format. Looks less orange, or is that my HD-less TV?
Clinton hits Trump's family wealth, trying to get under his skin. Trump responds: Small loan from his father, company now worth billions.
Trump: I'm the outsider. Clinton failed on trade agreements for 30 years. Mainstream economists head on desk that no one will defend trade.
Prediction: "Clean energy superpower" not a phrase that will really take off.