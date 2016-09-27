Updates from the first presidential debate

The expectations game. It's a bizarre ritual, wherein you talk about what a lousy debater your candidate is, how unprepared he is (usually it's a he) and how the other candidate is just famously good at this debate thing. "The Daily Show" mocked this tradition four years ago . Worth watching before we get started.

As I noted in this morning's HotDish newsletter -- are you a subscriber? -- the Trump team's lowering of expectations has been parody-level to match that old "Daily Show" segment, evidenced by this Times piece from over the weekend

Here's what we learned: He has paid only cursory attention to briefing materials. He has refused to use lecterns in mock debate sessions despite the urging of his advisers. He prefers spitballing ideas with his team rather than honing them into crisp, two-minute answers….He does not like practicing an answer over and over until it is letter-perfect and appropriately brief….His advisers see it as a waste of time to try to fill his head with facts and figures….Mr. Trump can get bored with both debate preparations and debates themselves. His advisers have been reinforcing the importance of listening….

Many reporters have set the bar unfairly low for Donald Trump ahead of tonight’s presidential debate, raising the specter that pundits will declare him “the winner” even if he makes a series of factually inaccurate statements and struggles to show depth on the issues. And...It's worked. Here's James Hohmann -- Minnesota native, now of The Washington Post -- in this morning's Daily 202 with his "Big Idea":

So wait: Is Trump the favorite now?