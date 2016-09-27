Updates from the first presidential debate

Clinton looks like she's really enjoying herself, perhaps a little too much.
Curious what women viewers think of Trump cutting in and interrupting? My dad is famous for this.
Trump: We are in a big, fat, ugly bubble.
Trump: The Fed is not doing their job. Most Americans have no idea what the Fed is.
Trump asked about tax returns. He said he filed an FEC document -- which is not a tax return -- that showed he made more than $600 million in the past year.
Trump says he'll release tax returns when Clinton releases emails. Crowd cheers. Clinton with a well rehearsed response, speculating as to why he won't release them. "There's something he's hiding."
"I'm extremely under-leveraged."
Trump: "It's about time this country had somebody running it that had a some idea about money."
Trump: We have bad airports. Hard to argue!
Clinton now hitting Trump on his business, workers who didn't get paid.
Trump breaks in, says maybe he was dissatisfied with the work.
Trump: It's all words. It's all sound bytes. I built a great company.
