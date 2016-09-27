Updates from the first presidential debate

Two minutes to heal the racial divide.
Clinton: Restore trust between communities and police. Train police. Criminal justice reform. (She's got plans!) "Gun epidemic" leading cause of death of young black men, she says. "Gun epidemic" not a winning phrase in many gun rights quarters.
Trump invoking Nixon: Law and order.
President of the United States doesn't set criminal justice policy, by the way. States and local police do that.
Trump arguing for stop-and-frisk. Focusing on shooting epidemic in Chicago.
Clinton points to black churches, black businesses, trying to contrast a more upbeat vision of the country's inner cities. Violent crime half of what it was in 1991, she notes.
The birther question is disastrous for Trump among black voters, and all that word salad is no help.
"I settled that lawsuit with no admission of guilt," not usually a strong national debate line.
Trump touts Mar-a-Lago: "Great club" in Palm Beach. Allowed all people.
Cybersecurity. Clinton pivots to Russia, connects to Trump.