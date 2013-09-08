Minnesota Vikings Live Chat with Dan Wiederer at noon Friday

Really, really, really strong division. You could put all four teams in a hat, pick them out in any combination possible and that could be the final standings. Go ahead and do that today. Let me know what you come up with. Especially now with the injury bug in Green Bay. The Vikings had A LOT go right last year. The best player in football had the best season of his career. A sixth-round kicker made 10 FGs without a miss from 50+. They pulled out a handful of either-way wins last season. They have an unproven stable of CBs and will dearly miss Winfield. They're the one team in the division with plenty of questions about their starting QB. So yeah, 6-10 is certainly possible without the right breaks.