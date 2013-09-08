Minnesota Vikings Live Chat with Dan Wiederer at noon Friday

Scariest part of the 2013 Vikings: I can't answer that question. I just don't know. You'd think Ponder would continue to get better. But Mark Craig and I talk all the time that he fits the profile of the worst kind of QB you can have in the NFL: good enough to always make you think he's on the verge of turning the corner into an above-average to elite QB yet never able to actually get over that hump. Rex Grossman-ish. That said, they've got the MVP in the backfield, one of the best OLs in football and a versatile and deep group of WRs. Oh, and the Pro Bowl MVP at TE. There will be no other excuses for Ponder this year. By Christmas, we should know whether he's the answer or not.