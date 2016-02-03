Isaiah Weston signing his NLI to Northern Iowa! #goknights http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaS0yXfUkAAGVIj.jpg
Welcome to the 212 Family @zachkelly53 #212Class
smsumustangs.com/sports/2016/2/… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaS1qKGUEAAYnmL.jpg
An O-lineman from the Badger State becomes the seventh member of the #UNDNSD16 Class | OL Ryan Tobin http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaS1MD4UsAIDTTV.jpg
The Bison add punter Garret Wegner, kicker of the year in Wisconsin from Lodi HS. #BisonSigningDay16 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaS1C_NVIAANZsv.jpg
Please welcome @brock_albrecht to the Bulldog Family #TraditionNeverGraduates #UMDNSD16 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaS06SOUEAAQ7OK.jpg
Welcome to the 212 Family @hamza_hassan33 #212Class smsumustangs.com/sports/2016/2/… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaS05t2VIAAzBtA.jpg
The first North Dakotan of the #UNDNSD16 Class has made it official | TE Hunter Pinke (Wishek) #UNDProud http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaS0v2KUMAIKR75.jpg
Welcome to the 212 Family @keatonrommel #212Class smsumustangs.com/sports/2016/2/… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaS0vVKUUAEShqd.jpg
Our first tight end has committed: Matt Biegler from Underwood, MN #BisonSigningDay16 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaSz2goUYAEfsM-.jpg
Welcome to the 212 Family @ThaBuddha19 #212Class smsumustangs.com/sports/2016/2/… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaSzYjeUYAA3ADO.jpg
Burnsville's @KamalMartin6 waits to fax his letter of intent to Minnesota #mshsl http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaSy6qvUYAEQL70.jpg
Please welcome @mitch_anderson5 to the Bulldog Family #TraditionNeverGraduates #UMDNSD16 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaSyz8tUcAIENGN.jpg
Welcome to the 212 Family! @kwhit214 #212Class smsumustangs.com/sports/2016/2/… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaSym3GUcAA2iCC.jpg
Please Welcome Tucker Hazzard to the Bulldog Family! #TraditionNeverGraduates #UMDNSD16 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaSymp-UkAATS5v.jpg
Welcome to the Herd, linebacker Ross Kennelly from Superior, WI #BisonSigningDay16 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaSySXzUMAAwenZ.jpg
Another defensive back joins the Herd: Victor Kizewski from Stevens Point, WI #BisonSigningDay16 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaSx_JOUYAQMSrA.jpg
Welcome to the 212 Family! @patrickrhoads1 #212Class smsumustangs.com/sports/2016/2/… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaSxoUWUkAAiSr-.jpg
Fighting Hawk No. 5 of the #UNDNSD16 Class is the second defensive back from Minnesota | S Jake Geier http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaSxXHKUsAEJwrc.jpg
The first linebacker to join the Bison is Moses Nyangacha from Robbinsdale, MN #BisonSigningDay16 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaSxA2dVIAAHrAl.jpg
The fourth Fighting Hawk was the Minnesota's receiving yardage leader in 2015 #UNDNSD16 | WR Travis Toivonen http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaSw69kUcAA9gjA.jpg
Welcome to the Herd, running back Adam Cofield from Lee's Summit, MO. #BisonSigningDay16 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaSwUqLUcAASqOe.jpg
A defensive tackle joins the Bison: Cameron Hackl from Green Bay, WI. #BisonSigningDay16 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaSwIGeVIAAPiXW.jpg
Please welcome @aust_sylvester to the Bulldog Family! #TraditionNeverGraduates #UMDNSD16 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaSvptRUAAAhzuH.jpg
Today's your day, little guy. 〽️📠 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaShAw-UMAAxP3O.jpg
Please welcome @BeauReder22 to the Bulldog Family! #TraditionNeverGraduates #UMDNSD16 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaSvJPKUkAAzd1f.jpg
Please welcome @D_Fielding23 to the Bulldog Family! #TraditionNeverGraduates #UMDNSD http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaSu7jJUEAQjmoW.jpg