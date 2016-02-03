Please welcome @CameronHausman to the Bulldog Family! #TraditionNeverGraduates #UMDNSD16 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaS-s5iUkAAogrW.jpg
Please welcome @noahleblanc50 to the Bulldog Family! #TraditionNeverGraduates #UMDNSD http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaS-Zs-VAAATcnc.jpg
Please welcome @danmons10 to the Bulldog Family! #TraditioNeverGraduates #UMDNSD16 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaS-JMLUcAAqqlC.jpg
NSD 2016 - Kamal Martin is a Gopher! thedailygopher.com/2016/2/3/10900… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaS6RkxWcAA5kvB.png
NSD 2016 - Antoine Winfield Jr. is a Gopher! thedailygopher.com/2016/2/3/10901… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaS1M1DWEAQ9F12.png
NSD 2016 - Conner Olson is a Gopher! thedailygopher.com/2016/2/3/10901… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaS1KOwWQAApWhi.png
NSD 2016: 4 star LB Carter Coughlin is officially a Gopher! thedailygopher.com/2016/2/3/10870… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaS1m65WQAAMcCH.png
NSD 2016 - Phillip Howard is a Gopher! thedailygopher.com/2016/2/3/10900… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaS1y_nWAAAsnlK.png
Why Carter Coughlin's commitment was vital to the #Gophers hopes for the 2016 class. thedailygopher.com/2016/2/3/10894… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaS8g-eWQAAuqzO.jpg
NSD 2016 - Drew Hmielewski is a Gopher! thedailygopher.com/2016/2/3/10900… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaS7WE2WAAA3yxo.png
The 10th member of the #UNDNSD16 Class hails from the Rocky Mountains | OLB Raymond Haas http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaS9uxTVAAEhbYz.jpg
Another in-state addition from Red River, fullback Zak ****z from Grand Forks, ND. #BisonSigningDay16 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaS9dbvUAAUo6sx.jpg
Welcome to the 212 Family @max_simmons20 #212Class
smsumustangs.com/sports/2016/2/… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaS9hnBUcAA9uik.jpg
Welcome to the 212 Family @darealshaylar #212Class
smsumustangs.com/sports/2016/2/… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaS9IpqUAAE9O6d.jpg
Welcome to the 212 Family @CullenZimprich #212Class
smsumustangs.com/sports/2016/2/… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaS8fzGUkAAhmFm.jpg
Welcome to the 212 Family @AMEERUNPROVEN #212Class
smsumustangs.com/sports/2016/2/… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaS8PpeUMAAa4n6.jpg
Our class is up to 20 with the addition of tight end Braydon Lund of Minot, ND. #BisonSigningDay16 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaS8GKzUYAAh-l9.jpg
Welcome to the 212 Family, Brady Heftman! #212Class
smsumustangs.com/sports/2016/2/… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaS8A3GUUAAQx-W.jpg
Another Silverback has signed the dotted line to join the #UNDNSD16 Class | OL Nate Nguon (New-in) http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaS7qWvUAAAy3_d.jpg
At quarterback, the Bison add 6'4 Henry Van Dellen from Plymouth, MN. #BisonSigningDay16 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaS7avvUEAEnko1.jpg
Welcome to the 212 Family @KeatCain #212Class
smsumustangs.com/sports/2016/2/… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaS7WiEVAAAsVM-.jpg
Another Minnesota product joins the Herd: linebacker Beau Pauly from Becker, MN. #BisonSigningDay16 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaS7CdOUsAQeqz7.jpg
Welcome to the 212 Family @platedaddy23 #212Class
smsumustangs.com/sports/2016/2/… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaS7H-bVIAENol9.jpg
Welcome to the 212 Family @benspecht44 #212Class
smsumustangs.com/sports/2016/2/… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaS68UeVAAAoXdn.jpg
Also in from Minnesota, 6'0 wide receiver Cole Jacob from Benilde-St. Margaret's #BisonSigningDay16 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaS6u0KUUAI7Ft-.jpg
The Bison add Minnesota Mr. Football finalist Dillon Radunz, OL, Becker, MN. #BisonSigningDay16 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaS6r6nUAAI9YeZ.jpg
The offensive line keeps getting bigger. Welcome to Quinn Alo of LaMoure, ND. #BisonSigningDay16 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaS6NW6UAAEOIhX.jpg
Welcome to the 212 Family @krichter25 #212Class
smsumustangs.com/sports/2016/2/… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaS6PK-UUAIMT-Y.jpg
Another offensive lineman from close to home: Josh Howieson of Baxter, MN. #BisonSigningDay16 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaS5U8FUYAAywyW.jpg
Welcome to the 212 Family, Bailey Olson! #212Class
smsumustangs.com/sports/2016/2/… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaS5USxUEAEtnvA.jpg
Another big offensive lineman from in-state: Karson Schoening from Rolla, ND. #BisonSigningDay16 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaS4OmLUcAQXrHl.jpg
Welcome to the 212 Family @nate_muehlberg #212Class
smsumustangs.com/sports/2016/2/… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaS3_qPUUAAAM7t.jpg
Please welcome @KingReetz to the Bulldog Family! #TraditionNeverGraduates #UMDNSD16 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaS3reRUcAANgyu.jpg
Our eighth Fighting Hawk of the #UNDNSD2016 is a 1,000-yard rusher from Wisconsin | RB Isaiah Secrest http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaS3QoZUAAEKtJI.jpg
Welcome to the 212 Family @kyleruhee #212Class smsumustangs.com/sports/2016/2/… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaS2-N4VAAA4ZIt.jpg
Welcome to the 212 Family @the_prettyboy7 #212Class
smsumustangs.com/sports/2016/2/… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaS2Ef-VIAAsEPJ.jpg