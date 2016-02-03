Welcome @carlysimonian , forward from Batavia HS to the @CU_Soccer family! #NSD #BeGolden http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaUIIdmUEAAlcXT.jpg
Welcome @carterhenn to the Maverick Football Family! #MaketheJourney #NSD16 #BuildABetterU youtube.com/watch?v=rpm8_g… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaUHjGJUMAAoEtx.png
2016 @SWOSUFootball Signing:
Billy Kellogg
DB, 5-10, 190, Jr-TR
North Minneapolis, Minn. (Rochester Comm. College) http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaTBS2mUsAAZgVV.jpg
Tyler Johnson, a 6-foot-2, 179-pounder from Minneapolis North, signed his letter of intent with Minnesota. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaTQuARXEAYHj0p.jpg
Next signee for @UMC_Football is Isaiah Matthews/DL/6-0 289/Minneapolis, Minn./Minneapolis North H.S. #WingsUp http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaTZ0IJUkAAPDhN.jpg
Welcome @Cade_Donald_21 to the Mav Football Family! #MaketheJourney #NSD16 #BuildABetterU youtube.com/watch?v=Q5IlCa… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaUFLgwVAAAhws1.png
Officially a University of Minnesota-Crookston Student Athlete 🙏🙌🏈 also congrats to broski (Humberto, Howard Payne) http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaTYOG-WIAAiFFG.jpg
Busy day for @BubbaSchweigert | Next stop is a reading event at Viking Elementary before tonight's Signing Day Party http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaUD13jVAAACOVV.jpg
Welcome @joshkawlewski to the Mav Football Family! #MaketheJourney #NSD16 #BuildABetterU youtube.com/watch?v=lh_vXP… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaUC1_tVAAAz_U8.png
Welcome @colsabel to the Maverick Football Family! #MaketheJourney #NSD16 #BuildABetterU youtube.com/watch?v=PtvMCT… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaUAXXSUEAA4s7z.png
Welcome @RealGoonSloth to the Mav Football Family! #MaketheJourney #NSD16 #BuildABetterU youtube.com/watch?v=6TXRxi… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaT-HSSUMAApeHB.png
Welcome Ricardo Johnson III, QB xfer from Ohio Northern / Cretin-Derham Hall on #NSD #BeGolden #BuildingOnTheRock http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaT9tHwWEAA4a1W.jpg
Welcome @ChanceBowen89 to the Mav Football Family! #MaketheJourney #NSD16 #BuildABetterU youtube.com/watch?v=Lmlp77… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaT77ICUEAEdOhx.png
NSD 2016 - Coney Durr stays with the #Gophers despite late efforts of Va Tech/others! thedailygopher.com/2016/2/3/10901… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaT7gdoWAAErJ_q.png
Dedrick Snelson flips to UCF and if this freaks you out you're doing it wrong. thedailygopher.com/2016/2/3/10906… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaT6aM2WYAAD53L.jpg
Welcome @Hill_Reggie3 to the Maverick Football Family! #MaketheJourney #NSD16 #BuildABetterU youtube.com/watch?v=7qBHzz… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaT5uYaVIAEzBGx.png
No #Gophers hat on table "@SleeperAthletes: Dredrick Snelson will be choosing between #Maryland, #PennState & #UCF http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaTzJ0gW0AAVktV.jpg”
Welcome @TheReal_T_Rent to the Mav Football Family! #MaketheJourney #NSD16 #BuildABetterU youtube.com/watch?v=lFScFO… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaT3cTJUcAEtvQy.png
#mshsl associate director Jody Redman among recipients of Breaking Barriers Award at Girls and Women in Sports Day. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaT2uB4UUAASgGV.jpg
Welcome Keyon Walters 5-9 WR w/ spd from @TenorocFootball (FL) to @CUGoldenBearsFB #NSD #BeGolden #BuildingOnTheRock http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaT2uphWQAAZNQJ.jpg