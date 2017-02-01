From Hastings, Minnesota to Saint Paul, welcome to the Golden Bear family, Ovie! #BuildingOnTheRock #GB4L http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C3lsRECXUAEU7KY.jpg
From Howard Lake, Minnesota to Saint Paul, welcome to the Golden Bear family, Matt! #BuildingOnTheRock #GB4L http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C3l23LuWQAAocS1.jpg
From Chino Hills, California to Saint Paul, welcome to the Golden Bear family, Max! #BuildingOnTheRock #GB4L http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C3mDJKiWMAAQYGz.jpg
Welcome @torii_jensen from St. Michael, Minn. and St. Michael-Albertville HS to the @CSPBearsSOC family #BeGolden http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C3mMbXBXUAMrM5T.jpg
Great annual event: Girls and Women in Sports Day at the Minnesota History Center in St. Paul. #mshsl http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C3mMyT1UkAAJ0AN.jpg
Turn on @BigTenNetwork at 11:30 to hear from @Coach_Fleck ! http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C3mJcjJUoAQ0vtM.jpg
Love this! #Gophers RT @hfleck10: The war room!!!! Happy signing day!! http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C3lG8ZmVcAAo0wk.jpg
The first members of the 2017 class have signed!! #SkiUMah #RTB http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C3kyyuDUkAEB0la.jpg
Excited to say that I've decided to continue my academic and football career at Augsburg College🏈✊🏼📚 #auggies http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C3mCTEvWIAEfJI7.jpg
Claire Stafford agrees to run track and play soccer at Macalester College! http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C3lsZiGUEAEkU8L.jpg
Third signee for @UMC_Football Tavian Tumbleson/FB/5-9 210/Mahtomedi, Minn./Mahtomedi H.S. youtube.com/watch?v=wG-RGu… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C3lebpeVYAA2xJA.jpg
The eighth signee for @UMC_Football is Mark Gores/LB/6-0 195/Woodbury, Minn./Woodbury H.S youtube.com/watch?v=FByFBZ… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C3lqegEUMAEOhGi.jpg
Congrats to Trey on signing your NLI to play football at Minnesota State University at Mankato! #fondypride http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C3l2SZlWcAE47-8.jpg
Proud to announce my commitment to further my education and play football at Gustavus Adolphus College #Gusties http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C3Mgc5mUkAAxVpU.jpg
Congratulations @RZamzow17 on taking football to the next level at Gustavus. #nationalsigningday http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C3lg3MAWYAALM7X.jpg
The dynamic Celina Nummerdor has signed with the #Gophers! #NSD17 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C3l9DkhVYAA0yT1.jpg
Minnesota's own Makenzie Langdok will be a versatile player for the #Gophers. #NSD17 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C3l96VFVUAEcjA8.jpg
Welcome to the family, @BigJackMussman
#GoHuskies http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C3liqTLUcAEJMVG.jpg
Welcome to the family, @khinrichsen03
#GoHuskies http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C3loRDuUoAAgsPQ.jpg
. @ahafferman of @EdgarSchools signs letter of intent with @SCSUHuskiesFB http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C3lhIxfXAAAlm6Q.jpg
Max Bautch, LB, 6-1, 205, Ham Lake, MN (Blaine HS) will walk on at NDSU. #BisonSigningDay17 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C3ljFDnVUAAnxgJ.jpg
Welcome to NDSU Tanner Sundt, DE, 6-4, 237, Farmington, MN. #BisonSigningDay17 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C3llV1OUYAEuxpp.jpg
Welcome to NDSU Noah Gindorff, TE, 6-6, 235, Crosby, MN. #BisonSigningDay17 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C3loEh-UcAAWAv-.jpg