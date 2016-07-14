Jefferson made sure to wear her bracelets from Liberia b/c "They make me feel connected to life & love." http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnVFxnkUAAAVgUe.jpg
Staff setting up hundreds of chairs in front of school for reception following funeral. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnVGICwUsAE37U4.jpg
At the procession, I'll be talking to people who came to honor #PhilandoCastile . Begins here at 9. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnU08kWUAAA6fqm.jpg
Toni Jefferson, of St. Paul, took the day off work to be here. "It wasn't even a question in my mind," she said. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnVFRQZUIAAFHln.jpg
Near school entrance. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnVGcCIUEAEwboL.jpg
Horse-drawn carriage arrived at the funeral home shortly after 8. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnVGgAYVUAIuKd1.jpg
"RIP Philando" written in sidewalk chalk http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnVG1V7VYAA-B8z.jpg
Flag at half at J.J. Hill http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnVHXblVUAQdCxG.jpg
Mike Whalen, of St. Paul, rode his bike to the procession. "I would have gone anywhere. He shouldn't have died." http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnVJJ_qVUAA6FBf.jpg
A flower offering of "beauty, peace & hopes" set up outside the Cathedral for Philando Castile funeral. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnVJZbHUIAAMLGO.jpg
Follow along with live updates and scenes from Philando Castile's funeral procession: strib.mn/29SBNdK http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnVMR8GUAAEMvUU.jpg
People from the sidewalk, some on bikes and some carrying umbrellas, have joined the procession http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnVQSonUIAAd7ZJ.jpg
People standing respectfully as horse drawn carriage carrying body of Philando Castile approaches the Cathedral. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnVSqQHUIAACE_d.jpg
Philando Castile's casket arrives at St. Paul Cathedral. #PhilandoCastile @StarTribune http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnVYxkyUEAABksP.jpg
People starting to trickle in to the Cathedral http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnVY6NoUEAAeu2A.jpg
Philando Castile's casket carried into St. Paul Cathedral at the start of his funeral. #PhilandoCastile @StarTribune http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnVZDdtUMAAOaF3.jpg
People making the slow climb up the cathedral steps in the visitation line. Funeral service starts at noon http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnVabJTVMAQSaij.jpg
Emotional scene outside of St. Paul Cathedral as the funeral procession of Philando Castile arrived. @StarTribune http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnVaEu3VUAAO9Kx.jpg
People lining up at Cathedral doors to be seated for funeral http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnVbnAoUsAAHP70.jpg
#PhilandoCastile 's mother and sister just arrived at the Cathedral #onassignment @StarTribune http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnVcvwvUIAAyhuB.jpg
Diamond Reynolds sitting outside entrance for #PhilandoCastile visitation http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnVd2ZNVIAAJAHX.jpg
Elen Bahr stopped to pay respects w/ her dog Raja, who laid down outside the cathedral. "He carries peace," she said http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnVflqrUAAAiCHH.jpg
Funeral procession for #PhilandoCastile moves up Concordia Avenue http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnViRhVW8AIHkRG.jpg
Anderson Cielto and Sophie, 10, jumped on bikes &didn't have time to change. "I wanted to come as I am," he said. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnVjITxVUAAc_L5.jpg
Funeral procession for #PhilandoCastile @StarTribune http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnVmEz9UEAEq0J4.jpg
A lot of members of the Hmong community here today too.
#PhilandoCastile http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnVm40bUEAAIq2S.jpg
Memorial wreath at #PhilandoCastile funeral http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnVhsD4WcAABa14.jpg
Demetrius Bennett, high school classmate of #PhilandoCastile , got a tattoo of his portrait yesterday. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnVnMgwUkAAzZA-.jpg
Veteran John Quarles, Vadnais Heights, watches the line in his "Americana" gear: "This shows me people still care." http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnVnUelUAAAH2BB.jpg