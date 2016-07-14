Lela Wright and Anna-Marie Allen are passing out tissues, water and suckers to those going into the church. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnVrCQlVYAAOBcO.jpg
Derrick Sanders & Amore'A, 1, stretching their legs before the service. Amore'A shows off her Minnie Mouse shirt. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnVvL16UkAErozd.jpg
Amore'A means "love": "I'm a dad, and this is my baby. She may not remember, but one day she'll understand," he said http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnVvs5EVUAATA7u.jpg
"This is our offering of beauty, peace and hopes for healing." #PhilandoCastile 's funeral beginning now. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnVzXeAVYAEw9Nf.jpg
Watch #PhilandoCastile horse-drawn carriage travel to Cathedral strib.mn/29SF5ur via @ShariStrib @mvnclv http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnVqMRoUkAAHO10.jpg
Funeral procession for #PhilandoCastile @StarTribune http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnVmEz9UEAEq0J4.jpg
More from scene of Philando Castile's funeral. Gov. Dayton and Rep. Ellison in attendance. @StarTribune http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnV5qH3UEAAdbXz.jpg
Beautiful "Equality Circle" outside of #PhilandoCastile 's funeral. @StarTribune http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnV6McnUsAAmUCT.jpg
Congressman Keith Ellison and his son Jeremiah arrive at #PhilandoCastile 's funeral. @StarTribune http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnV6bBHUsAEHVuq.jpg
Governor Dayton and Lt Gov Tina Smith arrive for #PhilandoCastile 's funeral @StarTribune http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnV605CVIAAKuCW.jpg
Two officers standing at door of cathedral as funeral continues http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnWFyTHVMAAFlK_.jpg
People are lining up on either side of the stairs holding "Unite for Philando" signs. Funeral is concluding http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnWKfnhVYAAVZOs.jpg
Ushers @ #PhilandoCastile funeral say more than 2,000 ppl attended. After, calls of "Love you Phil" and "Be strong." http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnWLXyMVUAAreAM.jpg
Carriage followed by procession, many in white, arms raised in solidarity http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnWMWGKUkAE3yN9.jpg
Hundreds walking in near silence up Selby following casket and police escort. Many more lining street to pay respect http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnWOiy9UAAEoU70.jpg
Pallbearers carrying the casket of Philando Castile left the cathedral with their fists raised. @StarTribune http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnWPTgGVUAApMyS.jpg
'United for Philando' rings out as funeral concludes at cathedral strib.mn/29Gc8zH Photo: @SharynJackson http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnWM2hWVYAAabnu.jpg
Philando Castile's casket is carried from St. Paul Cathedral at the conclusion of his funeral. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnWRRUpVMAAXsdL.jpg
Powerful images @ #PhilandoCastile funeral @floresliz12 @LeilaNavidi @gspphoto @ADLavinsky strib.mn/29SKpRi http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnWQ-YHUMAAYhTN.jpg
Philando Castile's casket is carried from St. Paul Cathedral at the conclusion of his funeral. #PhilandoCastile http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnWRgfTUkAAWC3s.jpg
Lots of hugs and solidarity along route http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnWS4hZUMAEFJPh.jpg
PHOTOS: Family, friends mourn #PhilandoCastile strib.mn/29SKpRi @gspphoto @ADLavinsky @LeilaNavidi http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnWWCmKVIAAbHVC.jpg
People already gathering at J.J. Hill http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnWZWiTVYAEsCOQ.jpg
LaQuese Garrett and Lamond Talbert hold a painting by Emily Quinlan. Garrett met the artist at an earlier protest. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnWdaO3VYAAHxz8.jpg