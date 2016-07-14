Funeral procession for #PhilandoCastile in St Paul draws massive community support @StarTribune http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnWfbtaUIAATNrD.jpg
Programs from visitation and funeral http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnWgFRaVYAAhSKU.jpg
About 30 people from St Paul public school food services volunteered to dish up meals at JJ Hill Montessori http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnWhAtOUEAAfZ4Y.jpg
Sandy Koford worked with Castile: "He's part of the family. He's one of us," she said, while serving cookies. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnWhkjSVIAELzDl.jpg
Farewell to #PhilandoCastile @StarTribune Photo by Elizabeth Flores http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnWiTr_UMAAZcv1.jpg
John Thompson slipped a blue button-up over his shirt and tie to serve hotdogs. He came straight from the funeral. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnWii3WUkAAMC8q.jpg
T shirt hung on stop sign near school: "Black lives do matter...We are only humans!!! Not animals!!!" http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnWmZO5VYAEBvGc.jpg
Governor Dayton posing and talking with those gathered at J.J. Hill http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnWnYutUkAApbwB.jpg
Hundreds going through line for food as rain starts to fall at J.J. Hill http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnWpsO_VIAAVyFG.jpg
Jessie Davis came from Chicago with a sign with Castile's face taped in the center. "We were here after Jamar too." http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnWsYpaVIAEmtgs.jpg
Zong Khang Yang wore a traditional Hmong costume on behalf of his community, saying this "could happen to anybody" http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnWtBkRUEAAamDo.jpg
Flowers from funeral added to hundreds of flowers that have been left at school http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnW2DEsUEAAyD2I.jpg
Family yelled out "Philando" as posed for photos. Energy remains celebratory at school he worked at http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnW_ZfgVUAAIZEK.jpg