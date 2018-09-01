Playoff Live Blog: Keep up with the Vikings on social media Live

We have signed T Dieugot Joseph and DT Caushaud Lyons to the practice squad.
We have placed DT Dylan Bradley on practice squad/injured.
What revenge? Most of the Vikings weren't even in the NFL when the Saints pulled off the crushing blow in the 2009 NFC title game.
Plenty has changed for both sides since the #Vikings took down the Saints in Week 1.
Plenty has changed for both sides since the #Vikings took down the Saints in Week 1.
Purple People Eaters. Steel Curtain. Monsters of the Midway. Legion of Boom. There have been some great nicknames for NFL defenses. It's time to give one to this current dominant group. What suggestions do you have?
Thanks to @Raising_Canes for feeding the squad on Friday prior to the big wildcard win! #GoSaints #OneLove
Lunch plans? Join @GoesslingStrib , @Andrew_Krammer and @RandBall on Facebook Live at 12:30 p.m. CT to talk Vikings.
Mike Zimmer on observing his son Adam, who was a Saints assistant the year the Saints upset the Vikings in the NFC title game: "I wasn't really rooting for anybody. I had some — what are those? Hurricanes."
Film review: The Saints' spread offense could cause the Vikings' defense some headaches on Sunday.
.@wobby answers fan questions about Sunday's big game against the Saints in this week's Pick 6 mailbag.
📺: mnvkn.gs/XAHS85 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DTG_hUMXcAEZl0G.jpg
The #Vikings , @MinneapolisPD and @TheFirstBBB warn fans of counterfeit tickets ahead of Sunday's Division Playoff game.
📰: mnvkn.gs/dZ3gKX https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DTG7IveVoAENl3O.jpg
Read up on the evolution of both teams before our rematch on Sunday in today's Morning Break.
📰: bit.ly/2DbPDm0 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DTGw-MkU8AAJ6sX.jpg
91 receptions
1,276 yards
4 TDs
@athielen19 is no longer an underdog. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DTGu_C1UQAAkD8q.jpg
376 yards and 2 TDs…vintage Drew #GoSaints #ShouldersofGreatness
A true "Golden" Eagle has flown off to Heaven!! All former and current players and coaches will miss you!! #RIPOB
We've got @KyleRudolph82 and @LataviusM in the house tonight! #Skol
Let's finish what we started.
#BringItHome
#BringItHome https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DTD7yxPU8AEl61G.jpg
#mnvikings not fueled by Saints' upset in 2009 NFC title game --
most weren't even NFL players then strib.mn/2CV2ITa https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DTDlbo_V4AApJR3.jpg
Coach Zimmer is getting the @NFL 's #1 defense ready to go up against one of the league's top offenses Sunday.
📰: mnvkn.gs/FWF4JH https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DTDk5_OWAAAwwBF.jpg
#mnvikings get Elflein back to face Saints, but offensive line still making adjustments
Forever my brothers!
Next up Vikings.... @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome