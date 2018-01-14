Playoff Live Blog: Follow the Vikings-Saints playoff game with Access Vikings

Our offense is starting to stall while Brees is starting to catch fire. That was a dumb play by Case on the previous drive. You just don't take a sack in that situation. Easily blew 3pts if Forbath makes it, which of course is up in the air??? We better pick it up offensively.
by Lou in Cali1/14/2018 11:52:10 PM
That what happens when we start playing Zimmer conservative offensive football. Whoever thought this game was over is a fool. Too much football left against a very dangerous Brees offense.
by Lou in Cali1/14/2018 11:51:56 PM
Thomas still in the game after cheap shot? Saints being the Saints.
by Bill from Ohio1/14/2018 11:51:51 PM
We better answer that TD on this next drive or we could beat up only by 3pts every quickly. Remember guys, we've blown huge leads in the playoffs too many times before.
by Lou in Cali1/14/2018 11:51:48 PM
Saint's using dirty hits and other bush league plays to get back in it. Must be a Sean Payton thing.
by Dog1/14/2018 11:51:45 PM
@Cooperluck 100% agree!
by Lou in Cali1/14/2018 11:51:41 PM
No FG at end of 1st, unwilling to risk a 56 yarder on last drive - we cannot continue to squander points against NO. Drew Brees is still Drew Brees, lest we forget the last time we played them in the playoffs...
by Cooperluck1/14/2018 11:46:49 PM
Saints up to their dirty play tricks again. What a bunch of goons.
by Dog1/14/2018 11:46:44 PM
Newman goes out, now Sendejo. This could be bad...........
by Dog1/14/2018 11:46:29 PM
Vikings could not have had a better half. Seems like we should have more than 17 points. Can't talk the foot off the gas.