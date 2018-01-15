Playoff Live Blog: Follow the Vikings-Saints playoff game with Access Vikings
New
Manage Existing
Star Tribune
Close
Playoff Live Blog: Follow the Vikings-Saints playoff game with Access Vikings
See what the Star Tribune's Access Vikings crew, as well as fans and other voices, are saying about today's game. We'll be here from before the opening kickoff until the final play.
We're in a shtload of trouble now guys!
by
Lou in Cali
1/15/2018 12:36:41 AM
Every time.
by
dbadude
1/15/2018 12:36:37 AM
WOW..........we're imploding.
by
Dog
1/15/2018 12:36:35 AM
Time for running game to go on a drive!!!!
by
Bill from Oho
1/15/2018 12:26:40 AM
saints trying to let us win but it's not working
by
Dog
1/15/2018 12:26:38 AM
Whoa! He was open guys. We got lucky on that one!
by
Lou in Cali
1/15/2018 12:24:42 AM
Defense needs to step up or Brees will do it again.
by
Dog
1/15/2018 12:23:27 AM
It's now up to our D. Time to make NOISE, Vikes fans!
by
Tomas
1/15/2018 12:23:23 AM
Need a defense adjustment. Every play is Kamara or Thomas.
by
Agman
1/15/2018 12:23:20 AM
Our D needs to pull this one out for us here! C'mon D!!!!!
by
Lou in Cali
1/15/2018 12:23:16 AM
Time for defense to flex their muscles.
by
Bill from Oho
1/15/2018 12:23:14 AM
Need an adjustment on O line. Hill can't handle Cameron's Jordan alone. Your move Shurmer....
by
Agman
1/15/2018 12:21:14 AM
FG's won't beat the Saints. Got to have TD's!
by
nightrite
1/15/2018 12:20:45 AM
Yeah YEAH! How's that Peyton..huh?? Die with your challenges!
by
Flaviking84
1/15/2018 12:20:36 AM
What really bothers me is that the defense went soft as well. Time of possession at the half was 2-1 Vikes.
by
dbadude
1/15/2018 12:18:57 AM
i told you so..........NO MORE FORB........ER, WAIT......GOOD ! ! !
by
Dog
1/15/2018 12:18:53 AM
I'm pretty sure I just heard all of U.S. Bank Stadium exhale.
by
Rana Cash
1/15/2018 12:18:44 AM
6 pt lead is not enough against Brees at this point.
by
Lou in Cali
1/15/2018 12:17:27 AM
Ft won't help...Bree's will lead them to another to..
Fg won't help...Bree's will lead them to another TD...game...set...match...
by
Lefty1952
1/15/2018 12:17:24 AM
NOT EVEN CLOSE! but forbath won't make it anyway......
by
Dog
1/15/2018 12:17:13 AM
Case is starting to show his inexperience here. Sad to see that for him after such a great season.
by
Lou in Cali
1/15/2018 12:16:02 AM
Is it something in the air?
by
dbadude
1/15/2018 12:15:58 AM
forbath won't make it anyway.......FORBATH CAN'T WIN THIS GAME FOR US ! ! !
by
Dog
1/15/2018 12:15:55 AM
Why does this team do this to us?????? Why?????
by
Lou in Cali
1/15/2018 12:15:15 AM
go for it! forbath can't make these! forbath can't help us win this game ! ! !
by
Dog
1/15/2018 12:14:51 AM
Who is Keenum's backup today?
by
Tomas
1/15/2018 12:14:34 AM
Back to conservative. Geez.
by
dbadude
1/15/2018 12:14:27 AM
