Playoff Live Blog: Follow the Vikings-Saints playoff game with Access Vikings

Get the @NFLFilms look of the #Saints dramatic Wild Card win vs the Panthers with a mic'd up Sean Payton and Drew Brees! #GoSaints https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DTUHEpJUMAAGtIS.jpg
This postseason we want to #BringItHome !
We want your help to make it happen.
📰: mnvkn.gs/7zJZga https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DTTWRvVX4AAcwtX.jpg
The #Vikings were one of the most improved red zone teams in 2017.
They know they'll need to carry that success over into the postseason.
📰: mnvkn.gs/JmwxQU https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DTTJr0EX0AAIn0a.jpg
Cleveland's Glenville High shaped Ted Ginn Jr., Marshon Lattimore and Justin Hardee neworleanssaints.com/news-and-event… by @JohnDeShazier https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DTS5CjnVoAAMKZR.jpg
Are the Vikings the NFL's most tragic playoff team? They aren't the worst. strib.mn/2D2HuCx https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DTSuDaIUQAAoEjA.jpg
.@casekeenum7 isn't changing his approach as he preps for his first playoff start.
📺: mnvkn.gs/MuarrO https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DTSb6BsWAAIN7oC.jpg
Enter for a chance to win a Drew Brees' autograhed color rush hat! -> go2.pelicanssaints.com/Brees_Hat.html
Rules: bit.ly/2D2qeNN
#LoveTheSaints
#SaintsSweepstakes https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DTSbCsdVoAA-m72.jpg
"I think they're very similar in their approach to the game." - Pat Shurmur on @casekeenum7 and Drew Brees
📺: mnvkn.gs/coBJ5l https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DTSXrYNXUAEkF18.jpg
It might be calm and quiet now but not this Sunday 📢
Saved 2 seats for 1 lucky fan 👉🏿 bit.ly/2qObQUJ https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DTR1gQ4V4AAEo3A.jpg
Are the #Vikings the most tragic playoff team in the #NFL ? Here's what the data says: strib.mn/2ErBK2i https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DTRxU02VMAAomE4.jpg
Juggernaut … for naught: Vikings fans still haunted by memories of 1998 season's finish, but the players say there are lessons that this year's team can learn from them. strib.mn/2mhLipp https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DTRvt-LWsAIyoUw.jpg
The Vikings produced only five explosive plays in their last two wins over the Packers and Bears. Mike Zimmer wants to see more. strib.mn/2DnXc9r https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DTRn9aZXcAEzPL8.jpg
The #Vikings held the Saints to just 60 rushing yards in Week 1.
They'll look to replicate that success on Sunday.
📰: mnvkn.gs/Aiwr9a https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DTRfQYqXUAANS-N.jpg
#Saints Insiders: Submit your questions for @Babymagik32 !
bit.ly/2miqDBC
#LoveTheSaints https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DTRYdb4WsAACxfR.jpg
Give a listen to the song (and dance) sweeping the city in today's Morning Break.
📰: bit.ly/2AQRBFo https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DTRJPUoU8AEUJLZ.jpg
Congratulations to GM Rick Spielman on being named Executive of the Year by @PFWeekly ! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DTOSN1YV4AAiJzk.jpg