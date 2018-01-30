Reaction to President Trump's first State of the Union address

We will be fact checking Trump tonight but you can also check any suspect claim you hear tonight with The Fact Checker's database of more than 2,000 false or misleading statements. washingtonpost.com/graphics/polit…
Colleague John Roberts rpts this year's designated survivor for State of the Union will be Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue. 9th in the line of succession between Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke & Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross
Article II, Section 3 of the Constitution requires the President to "give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union." Presidents used to submit the assessment in writing. Woodrow Wilson began delivering it in person.
Spoke at "Who’s Afraid Of Online Speech" event today about my #HonestAds Act, which would make public who paid for online political ads—the same rule as TV ads— and help protect our democracy from foreign interference in our elections. #ftonlinespeechtwitter.com/TonyaJoRiley/s…
George Washington delivered his 1st State of the Union address to Congress in person in 1790. But Thomas Jefferson started the process of submitting it in writing where it was read aloud to the House by a clerk.
Trump speech excerpts: Just as I promised the American People from this podium 11 months ago, we enacted the biggest tax cuts and reform in American history..Since we passed tax cuts, roughly 3 million workers have already gotten tax cut bonuses
Trump speech excerpts: We ended the war on American energy and we have ended the war on clean coal. We are now an exporter of energy to the world...America has also finally turned the page on decades of unfair trade deals that sacrificed our prosperity..
Trump speech excerpts: America is a nation of builders. We built the Empire State Building in just one year. Isn’t it a disgrace that it can now take ten years just to get a permit approved for a simple road?
Trump speech excerpts: I’m proud to report that the coalition to defeat ISIS has liberated almost 100 percent of the territory once held by these killers in Iraq and Syria. But there is much more work to be done. We will continue our fight until ISIS is defeated.