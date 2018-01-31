Reaction to President Trump's first State of the Union address

In #AYearOfTrump , fewer jobs were created than in each of the previous six years. @realDonaldTrump should be saying: #ThanksObama . #SOTU https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DU1duptWkAAdvpD.jpg
#SOTU Fact Check: The stock market has been growing since 2009. goo.gl/SreQxy https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DU1dvonUMAEweSb.jpg
The facts are clear: after #AYearofTrump , more Americans are uninsured because of @realDonaldTrump 's campaign of undermining Americans' health care. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DU1eZ9dX4AEaAP7.jpg
The facts are clear: after #AYearofTrump , more Americans are uninsured because of @realDonaldTrump 's campaign of undermining Americans' health care. #SOTU https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DU1em7CW0AARKUn.jpg