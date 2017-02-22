Three hours to Congressman Tom Emmer's town hall in Sartell and there's already a line out the door. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C5TTwemVYAEjfT9.jpg
Signs in the line growing outside Congressman Emmer town hall in Sartell. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C5TaB2EVMAEyWaV.jpg
Food lined up by volunteers for people waiting outside Emmer town hall. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C5TaaaaVYAASCBL.jpg
Background: A day before a scheduled town hall meeting, U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer distributed a cautionary news release warning that he would leave if the event gets raucous.
“Behavior that goes beyond the bounds of civil discourse is threatening to drive into extinction the civic institution known as a town-hall meeting,” read the missive from Emmer’s office.
People in line at Emmer town hall say they're here to to talk to their representative about health care, climate change and immigration. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C5TcanVUkAA6hCZ.jpg
Already over 100 people in line to see Rep Tom Emmer's town hall meeting in Sartell in a room with 76 chairs. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C5TjMIUVMAAkW4K.jpg
People are lining up early in Sartell to attend Rep. Tom Emmer's town hall meeting. Volunteers brought snacks. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C5TkyqQUYAAM8_0.jpg
More signs appearing at Emmer town hall in Sartell. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C5TsTnDVUAAUmPH.jpg
Line outside Emmer town hall. Doors open in 45 min. 76 seats in meeting room. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C5Tsvq2UEAApJix.jpg
People in crowd with vests at Emmer mtg said they are acting as marshals in case things get out of order. Organized by TakeAction MN. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C5TuSDVUoAEj8xa.jpg
People acting as marshals at Emmer rally are lining up, blocking people who arrived after initial crowd. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C5T2MxGUEAADUEQ.jpg
Doors just opening at Emmer town hall. Most of the people outside won't fit in here. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C5T4DzHVYAIwLJP.jpg
Crowd is filing in at Emmer town hall. Unclear how many they'll let in; all seats are full. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C5T54NTUoAAwdE6.jpg
Inside Emmer town hall, someone comments about the room being too small. Emmer staffer says room is same size of mtgs they've always had. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C5T7SG4UcAAA13E.jpg
Emmer gets a round of applause. He apologies, says next time will get a bigger space. Says turnouts never this large in past. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C5T8m21VUAA1wyu.jpg
Things are quiet inside Emmer town hall. He's answering question about Affordable Care Act. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C5T9OzrUEAEazyT.jpg
Sartell School Board member asks Emmer about school funding. Congressman says he's trying to return more control to state http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C5T-6tbUMAABBqY.jpg
There's chanting outside, but 17 min into Emmer town hall, it's a fairly quiet discussion in the event itself. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C5T_3QdUcAUVun_.jpg
Demands to investigate Trump administration's ties to Russia at Emmer town hall http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C5UXNXMUcAACGcr.jpg
Rousing rendition of "This Land is Your Land" waiting to enter Rep Emmer's town hall meeting Sartell. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C5UXSkJUEAAhUGj.jpg
Sue O'Hara of Sartell has a rare form of blood cancer, asked Rep Emmer to keep people like her in mind in moves to repeal and replace ACA http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C5UXnBEUcAA7nnV.jpg
Sartel cops said around 1000 showed up for Emmer town hall. Approx 150 were let in.
