Background: A day before a scheduled town hall meeting, U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer distributed a cautionary news release warning that he would leave if the event gets raucous.

“Behavior that goes beyond the bounds of civil discourse is threatening to drive into extinction the civic institution known as a town-hall meeting,” read the missive from Emmer’s office.

Typically low-key, often held in community ­centers or church meeting rooms, they rarely attract major attention. But recent weeks have seen opponents of President Donald Trump pack town hall meetings hosted by Republican members of Congress, and publicly call out lawmakers with no ­public events scheduled.