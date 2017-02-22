Rep. Tom Emmer's town hall in Sartell at 7 p.m.

StarTribune

Rep. Tom Emmer's town hall in Sartell at 7 p.m.

Republican Congressman Tom Emmer is holding a town hall meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Sartell City Hall on Pine Cone Road.

Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
Browse Local Sections

© 2016 StarTribune. All rights reserved.