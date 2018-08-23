Rick Nelson tries all the new Minnesota State Fair foods — and tells all

All right, let’s get this eat-a-thon started. I’ll be taste-testing about 40 new foods at the @mnstatefair . Follow along, I’m here all day. #MNstatefair https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlSjKVcXoAAaGuz.jpg
Blueberry-Rhubarb Cobbler at Farmers Union Coffee Shop, Dan Patch/Cosgrove, $8 . Lovely. A taste of Minnesota summer, in a cup. Warm compote, real whipped cream. Not too sweet, a miracle at the state’s largest sugafest. A total winner. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlSkCpUWsAELAAX.jpg
Heirloom Tomato and Sweet Corn BLT, Farmers Union Coffee Shop, Dan Patch/Cosgrove, $12 . How do I love thee? There aren’t enough characters in a tweet to count the ways, so I’ll just go with “spectacular.” A new-foods must, and worth every penny. Seriously, wow. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlSk_h9X4AAOMtg.jpg
Strawberry-Basil Lemonade, Farmers Union Coffee Shop, Dan Patch/Cosgrove, $5 .50 and $7 . Super-refreshing, with a sweet, colorful punch of organic, Minnesota-grown berries. The basil is a tasty touch. Drop the Coca-Cola and pick this up. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlSl12sW4AAvwx-.jpg
Bananas Foster French Toast, Hamlin Church Dining Hall, Dan Patch/Underwood, $9 .25. A favorite fair breakfast destination has a new hit on their hands. Love the cinnamon, rum and orange accents. Totally shareable. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlSmpEdWwAUcoIV.jpg
Irish Tater Kegs, O’Gara’s at the Fair, Dan Patch/Cosgrove, $8 . A good-on-paper idea that peppers jumbo (but soggy) Tater Tots with bits of corned beef and Swiss cheese, on a sauerkraut base. A salt bomb. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlSukm4WsAIZKr9.jpg
Za-Waffle Sticks, Green Mill, Cooper/Randall, $5 . Hard to hate, but the love doesn’t exactly come through, either. Not sure if breadstick-ey savory waffles are the way to go, and the pepperoni-infused “maple” syrup is icky. Not sure the marinara is a better bet. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlSvYDIX0AA4ml_.jpg
Turducken Sausage Sandwich, Giggles’ Campfire Grill, Lee/Cooper, $7 . The word “Turducken” was made for carny barkers, right? Snappy casing, and a hearty, peppery nite. Love the fennel bun. Worth trying. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlSwHZIXcAAl9tB.jpg
Grilled peaches, Produce Exchange, Carnes/Underwood, $5 -$7 -$9 . Freaking glorious. What better way to take advantage of peak peach season than to warm them on the grill? They’re served w/goat cheese/herbs (pictured), yogurt/pie crumble or just straight up (my favorite). Don’t miss https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlTDPz4X0AAFe76.jpg
Wood-Grilled Elote, Tejas Express, the Garden, $5 . With sweet corn season in full bloom, why has no one done this before? What a treat: the charred corn is still juicy, the mayo/sour cream spread has a wicked bite from a jalapeño powder. A total six-napkin indulgence. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlTFeLCW4AAFili.jpg
Zesty PB&J Sausage, Gass Station Grill, Carnes/Cooper, $6 . Sure, the title is catchy, but everything else about this novelty-on-a-bun isn’t. Skip it. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlTGASZXsAAgrGX.jpg
UpNorth Puff Pasty, Sausage Sister & Me, Food Building, $8 . What better way to twist the pasty tradition than with flaky, golden puff pastry? Another gotta-have delicacy (the cheese curds are a clever touch) from this fair foods innovator. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlTG7kzXgAAqjS3.jpg
CranOrange5, Sara’s Tipsy Pies, Food Building, $6 . It’s the hand-held goodie that should be on everyone’s Thanksgiving menu. In August. Really fabulous. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlTHyRNWwAAa6ad.jpg
Bierfest, Sara’s Tipsy Pies, Food Building, $6 . The savory side of this gotta-visit stand marries Cheddarwurst with sauerkraut and a robust mustard. The flakiest crust. A great lunch. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlTIjy7XcAAVEuf.jpg
Sweetie Cakes (three varieties), Sweetie Cakes, Food Building, $7 each. Still warm, crowned with whipped cream. Kids will love them, especially the colorful, confetti- popped “Birthday” version. One quibble: $7 is a stretch. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlTXeRbXgAAv-mm.jpg
Shrimp Ceviche, Shrimp Shack, Carnes/Underwood, $7 . It’s “ceviche” in quote marks, because the shrimp is cooked (a reassuring food safety move here in the state’s largest temporary food court). Think “pico de gallo” with shrimp. Cool, refreshing, light. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlTa1EOX4AE6tKz.jpg
While I wait in line at the French Meadow (going on 20 minutes, oy, the Mini Sconuts has better be good) let’s take a moment to thank the publisher of the @StarTribune for underwriting this crazy annual excursion. #cashonly https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlTc2BQXcAANr3I.jpg
Earth Wings, French Meadow, Carnes/Nelson, $13 . Great idea, and hurrah from the vegetarian and gluten-free among us. The cauliflower’s texture comes through (w/a tantalizingly crispy fried oomph), and the zesty sesame BBQ sauce is a winner. But $13 ? Steep. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlTl6OlXoAAZVF_.jpg
Mini Sconuts, French Meadow, Carnes/Nelson, $7 . Can I say that I miss the Dough-Sant? These replacements are exactly as advertised, a bit on the doughy side and filled with all kinds of gooey goodness. Are they worth waiting in line for 40 minutes for them, as I did today? No. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlTm0A9X0AE0p_d.jpg
Loaded Fries, Taco Cat, International Bazaar, $12 . Carb-loading, to the max, and cheese fries taken to the Nth degree. Fortunately, the super-crisp fries stand up to the challenge, and the components are first-rate. Maybe the fair’s most shareable new food item. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlToF6_W4AAUwd8.jpg
Honey Cream Soda Float, Minnesota Honey Producers Association, $9 . A charming concept, and the fizzy honey soda is a treat. But the ice cream? Boring, certainly for the price. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlTovxhXoAEkFBS.jpg
Ahi Tuna Poke, Cafe Caribe, Carnes/Chambers, $9 .50. On-trend, and not bad. The coolness of the avocado (and mango) are countered by some chile-fueled heat, and the tuna is fresh. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlT06fwXgAIqWi5.jpg
That’s S’More Like It Malt (also a sundae version), Dairy Goodness Bar, Dairy Building. So very up-to-the-cabin, right? But the chocolate sauce is cheap as cheap can be, & the Golden Grahams-like cereal is an odd substitute for crushed graham crackers. Don’t make a special trip. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlT1BpYWwAAxDJi.jpg
Mangonata Shave Ice, Minnesnowii Shave Ice, West End Market, $6 . They should call it “Fire and Ice” for its super-refreshing flavor juxtapositions. Love the boba garnish. Get it. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlT9MuKWsAIFhQm.jpg
Pepperoni Chips With Roasted Red Pepper Dipping Sauce, LuLu’s Public House, West End Market, $7 . The strangely addictive snack that is giving nightmares to cardiologists everywhere, and a beer vendor’s best friend. Totally fun fair fare. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlT-JqpWsAEr9Fw.jpg
Triple Chocolate Strawberry Shortcake, The Strawberry Patch, Liggett/Judson, $6 . For chocolate cake with chocolate chips and a fudge-like topping, it’s doesn’t radiate “chocolate.” The berries are delicious. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlUKplgX0AYtO3a.jpg
