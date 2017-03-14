SXSW: We're staying up late in Austin all week

Arrived at our house for #SXSW. This sleeps 3?? But #howsthewifi #austin #keepaustinweird #day1
I was worried I wouldn't know who's sponsoring this Lo Moon set, whew.
One of my fave SXSW '14 discoveries, @HFTRR sounds like a new band in '17. In a good way. Very Dylanesque. See em 4/30 at @FineLineMusic . http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C67O_Y-VsAAlAx6.jpg
A great way to hear the great new Hurray for the Riff Raff album: live. #sxsw2017
Those deep-soul vibes @annathewise brings to Kendrick's records make for a great set of her own. #sxsw2017 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C67bS6RV4AA0S71.jpg
Kinda mesmerized by Anna Wise (see also: "These Walls"). #sxsw2017
I've found the Taiwanese Lucious Jackson you were looking for, they're called Jade Eyes. #TaiwanBeats #sxsw2017 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C67iUypVAAAtUHY.jpg
First time seeing @agiantdog, first time being blown away at #sxsw2017. (It's only the first night.)
"This is a song called 'Play Money.' Which is ironic since we're playing for free tonight." -AC @TheNewPornos #sxsw2017 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C6783ILWoAA5g2S.jpg
Not new, but not old either: New Pornographers. #sxsw2017
New @spoontheband tunes sounded great, but this sounded best. #sxsw2017
#sabrinaellis of @agiantdog last night at #themain at #sxsw #austin #concertphotography #musicphotography #punkrock #punk
@spoontheband #brittdaniel at #themain on #6thstreetaustin during @sxsw last night for @startribune StarTribune.com #musicphotography #concertphotography #austintx #hotthoughts
#alyndasegarra from @hurrayfortheriffraff at @empiregarage in #austin last night on #day1 of @sxsw. #sxsw2017 more photos and articles by @chrisrstrib at StarTribune.com. #texas #neworleansmusic #musicphotography #concertphotography #americana #festivals #nikon
@annathewise at @empireatx last night on day 1 of #sxsw2017 #livemusic #grammywinner #ambient #soulmusic #concertphotography #musicphotography #singer #kendricklamar #musicfestival @sxsw. More at @startribune with @chrisrstrib
Stealth scraper. #hidinginplainsight #austin #sxsw2017
LA's @thewildreeds soldiering on at the @showtime party opposite a loud punk band 40 yards away at another venue drowning em out. Anybody need any Twin Peaks swag? #sxsw2017
Not 100% sold on the Current-beloved Jain, but I appreciate the rare electro-pop singer that's more peppy than morose. #sxsw2017
When in Rome...or #austintx #sxsw2017
In line at the At the Drive-In secret show (which I'll miss in MN for Eaux Claires). #sxsw2017 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C7AOTAwVwAEIUez.jpg
Last Sunday at @xcelenergyctr @misterwives on the big stage. #concertphotography #nikon #misterwives
#Respect #sxsw2017
Some band called At the Drive-In @atdimusic. #sxsw2017
Still the best @atdimusic song imo. A riotous set all around. #sxsw2017
I knew Australia's @MiddleKidsMusic would be one of my new faves, & I was right. #sxsw2017 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C7A3GfoV0AQ00JA.jpg
There might be a few more pics & video of @YoungMAMusic & her self-described "bitchentainment" on the web tonight. #sxsw2017 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C7BS0SbV4AAGlqR.jpg
@atdimusic rocks luv Mohawk earlier tonight during @sxsw #atthedrivein #concertphotography #musicphotography #musicfestival #sxsw2017
@denzelcurryph at @mohawkaustin last night for #sxsw2017 more photos at StarTribune.com @startribune #musicfestival #hiphop #musicphotography #concertphotography
@middlekidsmusic from #Australia at #elysiumaustin last night for @sxsw #sxsw2017 #musicphotography #musicfestival #concertphotography #startribune more at StarTribune.com.
"We don't get a lot of sunlight." -@tabah_mpls savoring their last of 4 sets at #sxsw2017 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C7D8h2ZV0AEOqPW.jpg
They run pretentious reviews, but Pitchfork does put on one of the most laid-back/old-Austiny SXSW parties.
There's a very good chance I'm at a #pitchfork party now. #sxsw2017
Many good vibes around @jaysomband at @pitchfork compound. #sxsw2017 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C7EYwFvV4AAoXi0.jpg