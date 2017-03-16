SXSW: We're staying up late in Austin all week

#bluebonnets #texasspring
I already knew this, but seeing @nonamehiding truly enriches you.
@lizzobeeating bangs out another killer set at #pandorasxsw much more to come - photos & reviews at @startribune StarTribune.com. #minnesotamusic #nikon
Not the Austin I left 15 years ago, but a mighty impressive city.
Jess of Now Now debuting her new crunchier, gnarlier act Tancred. #sxsw2017
Mpls' @rajitheone explaining what his Spotify hit #WhiteGirlVoice is about. You'll have to see him yourself to find out. #sxsw2017 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C7FwK56U0AAjJCs.jpg
Oh cool,@realestateband got the Mayor of Portlandia @Kyle_MacLachlan to intro em (here promoting #TwinPeaks ). http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C7F89OwV0AQV6ue.jpg
#kylemaclachlan #agentcooper introduces @realestateband at the @showtime #twinpeaks house at #sxsw2017 Quality pictures to come soon at @startribune
When you want to end on a rowdy note. @beachslang is a no brainer. #sxsw2017
Father, son & holy @communistdaughterband. #sxsw2017
@communistdaughterband played an amazing set at #centralpresbyterianchurch in #austin for @sxsw. Full photo galleries at @startribune www.startribune.com #concertphotography #musicphotography #transcendent #minneapolismusic
Not seeing any bands or much sun yet today, but I kinda like my #sxsw2017 office anyway.
@lizzobeeating yesterday at #pandorasxsw lots more at @startribune StarTribune.com. #musicphotography #indiehiphop #minneapolismusic #goodashell #musicfestival #texas #tonynelsonphoto #sxsw2017 @sxsw
@kyle_maclachlan last night at @showtime #twinpeaks at @sxsw #itishappeningagain #agentcooper #cleanplacereasonablypriced more photos from #sxsw2017 at @startribune StarTribune.com #tonynelsonphoto
More from #sxsw2017 beachslang playing at the @waterloorecords stage on Wednesday. Go see these… www.instagram.com
More from #sxsw2017 @beachslang playing at the @waterloorecords stage on Wednesday. Go see these guys please!! More at #startribune @startribune
Going deep into #Prince history, "Birth of Purple Nation" panel w/ @andrecymone @Prp_L_Haze @RCKMGR @rsfricke #sxsw2017 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C7Jh2tQVwAAADSj.jpg
@nicoleatkins rocks the stage at @thecurrent at #sxsw2017 #austin #texas #theblackheart #goodmusic #livemusic
Dez Dickerson, Owen Husney, Andre Cymone tell RS's David Fricke about the "Birth of the Purple Nation." Recap to come. #ripprince
Musicians w/ Iranian, Iraqi, Sudanese, Syrian, Somali & roots discuss artistry in Trump America. Important stuff happens at #SXSW too. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C7J7k35VoAAGzIL.jpg
Musicians w/ Iranian, Iraqi, Sudanese, Syrian & Somali roots discuss artistry in Trump America. Important stuff happens at #SXSW too. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C7J7zT2VoAA9OOD.jpg
@thehalocline & @jeremymessersmith hanging out at @thecurrent party at @sxsw #sxsw2017 @startribune #minneapolismusic
Day 4 of SXSW is a perfect time to hear @GaelynnLea 's healing sounds (especially in a church w/ @AlChurchmusic ). http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C7KdsBBVoAA4-x3.jpg
So this is just a pic of the back of my camera but look for the real photos of @gaelynnlea at… www.instagram.com
So this is just a pic of the back of my camera but look for the real photos of @gaelynnlea at her first @sxsw experience at #stdavidsepiscopal church in #austin. At StarTribune.com @startribune
Lovely new song by @gaelynnlea w/ @alchurchandpics. #sxsw2017
Austin by way of Mpls. Dez & Andre kick off their Prince tribute w/ Let's Go Crazy. #sxsw2017
"I bought Prince his first guitar. He'd have gotten one anyway. We had nothing but a dream & attitude."
-@andrecymone #RIPPrince #sxsw2017 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C7Ky4VoU8AErdnP.jpg
Uptown in downtown Austin w/ Dez Dickerson & Andre Cymone. #sxsw2017 #ripprince
I missed the Big Star Third show at First Ave, so glad I got to see it here. Mike Mills on lead voc. #sxsw2017
Ruh-roh. #sxsw2017
per bttmband last night at cheerupcharlies in #austin for @sxsw . Damn fun band. Unless you don't… www.instagram.com
@per bttmband last night at @cheerupcharlies in #austin for @sxsw. Damn fun band. Unless you don't like punk rock men in glitter makeup and dresses. And if you don't like that, well...hard to say. #sxsw2017 #punk #drag #rockandroll @startribune tonynelsonphoto.com