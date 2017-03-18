SXSW: We're staying up late in Austin all week

@thewildreeds bringing some of the tightest #rockandroll I've hear, all with a loud rock band on an outdoor stage across the street. #impressive #sxsw2017 #musicphotography
Dez Dickerson, Andre Cymone & Wyclef Jean at the #prince tribute at Auditorium Shores at #sxsw2017 #purplerain #rockandroll #wyclef #austin @sxsw @startribune StarTribune.com
At #church with @ragnbonemanuk last night at #sxsw2017 at St Davids Episcopal church. #nextbigthing ? Wouldn't be surprised. Read more at startribune.com in @chrisrstrib 's recaps. (Maybe in a day once we're less sleep deprived). #musicphotography #soulmusic #singer @sxsw
I can't tell if this is a scene shoot for Entourage or if Adrian Grenier really does want us to boycott straws to save the ocean. #sxsw2017
In the photo pit, @bennybookmarks about to start #rocking. @startribune #sxsw2017 #sxsw #lespaul #bluesrock #musicphotography #benjaminbooker StarTribune.com
@insta_priests destroying @cheerupcharlies at @sxsw last night. #greatband! For @startribune look for writeups by @chrisrstrib #musicphotography #concertphotography #punk #punkrock #nikon #nikond4
All these kids are in line for a signing by Hippo Campus. @thehalocline #mnrockstars #sxsw2017
After Tom Petty kicked their butts producing their record, @TheShelters know how to kick butt too. #sxsw2017 @WaterlooRecords http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C7Oues-U4AEUeJx.jpg
Benjamin Booker still makes most of the other rock bands I saw this week look like cute pizza parlor animatronic bands. #sxsw2017
That time @thehalocline had a line out the door & around the @WaterlooRecords building for a signing. #sxsw2017 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C7O8YT4V0AARDPM.jpg
"Chuck Berry Chuck Berry you wrote the only original song. Some white boys stole it & we still sing along." -Bobby Bare Jr.
#RIPChuckBerry http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C7PC6LcU8AA9Enk.jpg
More from @sxsw live last night at #centralpresbyterianchurch with Mike Mills and @kenstringfellow at #sxsw2017 #bigstar #concertphotography #musicfestival #musicphotography
@bennybookmarks rocking at @stubbsaustin for #rrfeedback 2017 #rockandroll #sxsw2017 #lespaul #concertphotography #musicphotography #musicfestival @sxsw for @startribune
Dez Dickerson onstage at @auditoriumshores for the #prince tribute last night in #austin. #1999 #musicphotography #minneapolismusic @startribune
"Ancient gangster Eastern European music."
-Orkestar Kriminal #sxsw2017
I've now been to 4 of the 6 @AntonesNightclb locations, & I believe this ones's my fave. But it might be the zydeco talking. #sxsw2017 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C7P1fdqVwAAspYE.jpg
She's the champ. @bdotcroc @dj_keezy #sxsw2017
@missmargoprice at @Stubbs earlier today at the #rrfeedback show. For @StarTribune. #sxsw2017 #altcountry #countrymusic #texas #musicfestival #musicphotography
Anybody remember Josh T Pearson's Denton TX band Lift to Experience? You should. Double LP newly reissued.
SXSW farmer's tan.
That would be @wearedelasoul at @stubbsaustin yesterday at but he #rrfeedback show at @sxsw. #sxsw2017 #musicfestival #musicphotography #concertphotography #hiphop #oldschoolhiphop
This is pretty much I feel too. @rongallo at @lambertsaustin last night. After 5 days & nights of @sxsw, I'm kind of ready to just collapse somewhere too. I think I saw / photographed about 70 shows and still haven't edited thorough more than half of them. With the shows ending around 2AM and needing to edit for @StarTribune between then and morning, prioritizing has to happen. Hoping to catch up on it all and post some more highlights in the next weeks. Meanwhile, watch for writeuos by @chrisrstrib recapping the whole thing along with some separate features on the #minnesotans who traveled down there. #sxsw2017 #musicphotography #concertphotography #musicfestival #sleepdeprived #lovehate #rockandroll #punkrock
Final show of #sxsw2017 a highlight of the whole #festival for me and def the the best of the night. A reunited @lifttoexperience with @joshtpearsonofficial playing their epic #texasjerusalemcrossroads Making the most inconceivably #massive sounds to ever come from #guitar, bass & drums at the gorgeous #centralpresbyterianchurch at midnight. #rockandroll #psychedelic #fender #noise #beautifulnoise Lets hope it wasn't just a one-off. More people should hear this.
@wyclefjean showing a different side at the @prince tribute at #sxsw2017 @purplerain @1999 #musicphotography #musicfestival #texas #minnesotamusic @sxsw @startribune
More @wearedelasoul at @stubbsaustin yesterday. #musicfestival #musicphotography #texas #sxsw2017 #startribune
SXSW Wrap: 15 best bands from 5 days of music + mayhem. Gallery by @tonynelsonphoto . #sxsw2017
strib.mn/2mMeYdh http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C7XVIVaXwAE5nKj.jpg