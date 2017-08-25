Live at the Fair: Once inside, can you get by on just $10? Live

Lone drawback of free and educational fair history building: downwind from $7 .50 Triple Truffle fries. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIF50P5XYAEr7DU.jpg
STICK ON A STICK! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIF5VfRWsAQsUDA.jpg
Hardcore fair history, from back in the days when it was also a "war exposition." https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIF5GtiXcAEQp8X.jpg
Now it's a burger on a stick! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIF2M1TXoAAuZUb.jpg
This leaves me a full 8 bucks to blow at the fair! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIF2EaYXsAADMqu.jpg
Alert reader Alicia Conlon pointed out that there are $2 Mike's Hamburgers by the Giant Slide! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIF1bneXsAI4qPI.jpg
The taste of empty stick reminds me: I am hungry. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIFz1t-XsAACWtf.jpg
You know what's free? Star Tribune lip balm is free! This year's featured flavor: "Stick." https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIFzik0XoAETBTv.jpg
This breed is called "Red Naked Necks." Not quite sure why... https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIFxxdnXUAE0ksu.jpg
Or is hank a goose? He's the best at whatever he is! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIFxZhcW0AIwu7j.jpg
This is Hank. He is a duck who walks on a leash and he is magnificent. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIFxFwjXsAQOtak.jpg
What muppety nonsense is this?? https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIFwMu6XgAA85Z_.jpg
Which end is the front? Better pat both ends just to be sure.... https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIFviVbWsAU1lZO.jpg
Not a bunny, yet eminently pattable! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIFvVPcXsAA60cs.jpg
Patted that! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIFujeAXsAI4XX6.jpg
They're exhibiting dust bunnies at the fair this year! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIFtt5jXkAAXM0T.jpg
Rabbit Rorschach test: what do you see in this bunny. Is it Pronto Pups? Or am I just hungry? https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIFtbaxUQAA2z90.jpg
Bunny barn! Come at me! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIFsm4nXUAAk3f2.jpg
Nobody ever invites me to judge livestock. Possibly because there aren't enough blue ribbons in the world. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIFr2w1WsAItIVP.jpg
Patted that. Lived to tell the tale. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIFrMC2W0AIa7r_.jpg
What dark thoughts are you harboring, executioner sheep? https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIFq91AWAAI7G3W.jpg
State fair livestock! The pattening is upon you! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIFpvVFXgAA0IUl.jpg
COME HERE AND LET ME PAT YOU!!! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIFpg47XYAAqF9Z.jpg
Welcome to the outside, baby cow!! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIFn3GmXYAEaIsd.jpg
There is no cow coming out of this cow. Yet! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIFnLm1WsAAhpI7.jpg
Wee lambs! Made fresh this morning! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIFldVkXoAE4O5k.jpg
Patted that! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIFkwowXYAYQkQg.jpg
Arrrgh! SO FLUFFY! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIFkgb2XkAAi4j8.jpg
Aw yeah! Miracle of Birth barn! Bring it! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIFkNCIWAAE7zuS.jpg
You picked a heck of a time to double the price of all-you-can-drink milk, people! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIFj56aXkAAapg0.jpg
Why won't these fish let me pat them? https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIFi4Q7XYAAPwJi.jpg
The highlight of every true Minnesotan's fair: staring at fish! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIFiW60XgAA5uNu.jpg
Should I blow six of my 10 big ones on a bucket of Sweet Martha cookies? MATH, YOU ARE TEARING ME APART https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIFhpygXsAYPPG4.jpg
Hey! @RachelSB gave me one of her water bottles! Water is free at the WCCO booth! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIFhEEkXYAAzfAD.jpg
Hey! It's @RachelSB !!! Gonna pat that competitor! Patting is free! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIFgoJSWsAAqPLf.jpg
...or on one sparkly elephant pin? https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIFgXndXYAEckc6.jpg
Should I blow a third of my budget at Ye Old Mill? https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIFgQndXYAALdPQ.jpg
Can I do the fair on $10 a day? Totally possible if one is canny, frugal and disciplined. So, no! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIFfAZ3WAAA4mC2.jpg
Wait, WHAT?? https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIFd74cW0AAnjoA.jpg
Ten big ones!! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIFdyBjW0AAieLt.jpg
As we head out, here's a peek at my budget (courtesy of the Strib) for the day. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIFdpP5WsAEJzS3.jpg
Minnesota State Fair! The Patting Times are upon us!! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIFdSbTXYAA_RGQ.jpg