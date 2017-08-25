Live at the Fair: Once inside, can you get by on just $10?

Hey! It's @RepErikPaulsen ! 'Scuse me while I pause for a brief moment of journalism! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIGA5FeXcAA9KBx.jpg
Politics...on a stick! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIGBTQgWAAE5fRG.jpg
Will @RepErikPaulsen ever hold a town hall? He wants to avoid "spectacle" of people yelling, but wouldn't rule out. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIGCdxFXsAUW-mu.jpg
Paulsen gets applause even from "Paulsen wrong for Minnesota" crowd for saying ACA should be fixed, not repealed. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIGDISNXoAEZgX9.jpg
EEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIGLAeMXoAAmmGo.jpg
THIS IS THE GREATEST DAYBOF MY LIFE!!!!! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIGMayYXkAQlJbX.jpg
I AM A SHIRT!!!! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIGSWuTXoAEocKZ.jpg
I have $8 burning a hole in my pocket and tickets to the Giant Slide are just $2 .50! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIGdaEDWAAI3b9Y.jpg
WORTH IT!!! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIGdmiTWAAAVAM_.jpg
Yay, Giant Slide! Yay, @RachelSB (pictured) who went with me so I'd have someone to shriek at on the way down! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIGe6CMXoAI_Ani.jpg
Giant vegetables! Can't not pat that! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIGhIbaXUAAa3wC.jpg
Toddler-sized zucchinis! Heads of cabbage larger than my actual head! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIGhr6wW0AE2PIO.jpg
Teach me your ways, crop artist Linda Paulsen! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIGkUlMXUAEJJOA.jpg
Forever in our hearts and our crop arts, Bat-tusi Batman! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIGkwpCWsAMWBJ-.jpg
Can't pat that! It's held together with Elmer's glue! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIGlvqTXUAAYzMl.jpg
Notorious RBG! (Rendered Bigly in Grain) https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIGmHHHXkAIcwRw.jpg
Paul and Babe scarecrows would serve only to make the crows feel better about being in Minnesota! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIGoKjLW0AQx1Wx.jpg
Land of 10,000 Beers! But are there any beers available for $5 .50? https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIGofqIXoAAuR5l.jpg
Arrrgh! No! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIGonApXsAMsEHY.jpg
Minnesota grown apple! Two dollas! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIGp0qbW0AE7KZf.jpg
Fair fashion is stylish and free! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIGqOVpXUAAqa2Y.jpg
Of all the hats I've worn, this is definitely one of them! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIGqpaUW0AElg7w.jpg
Washington DC is not meeting my minimum daily allowance of Paul Bunyan. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIGsMY_XcAQD45S.jpg
So @RachelSB had genius idea: what if I bought a $1 lottery ticket? Might win enough to buy beer! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIGs3FzXUAAmLOO.jpg
OMG won $2 ! I hope the money doesn't change me... https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIGtItlXoAAVjmm.jpg
Where's a reporter go to blow her last $4 .50? (Which is actually $4 , because I forgot to grab my Giant Slide change?) https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIGumoxXoAIkNq-.jpg
Aw yeah! Plenty of money left over for a cone at the dairy barn. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIGyvzIUIAALEn2.jpg
Snack and a show! I do enjoy watching them butter up Princess Kay! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIG0VG5XsAE4fih.jpg
We made it! With $1 to spare! Brooks out! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIG2O3RXgAAsUBz.jpg
I'll be back at 11 am tomorrow at the Strib booth to ask 4-H kids the hard questions about pattable animals and to hawk these sweet shirts. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIG3c1-V0AAovCg.jpg