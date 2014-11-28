Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium

Super Bowl calendar for today: Gospel music on the Mall.
Super Bowl will dump a lot of money in the Twin Cities "fast and furiously."
Security deployed at Super Bowl is largest in Minnesota history.
Super Bowl volunteers are seeing little action in skyway: "This is absolutely the desert."
Watch: Prince performed in the pouring rain at 2007 Super Bowl.
Kittens and football are purr-fect pairing at Kitten Bowl Live on Nicollet Mall.
Anonymous Vikings fan donates Super Bowl tickets to young Eagles fan.
Community raises money to send bus driver to Super Bowl.
Don't bet on Janet Jackson at the Super Bowl, says her producer Terry Lewis.
Vikings fans dig their chance to thank Stefon for miracle touchdown grab.
Private planes, drones will be restricted over Twin Cities during Super Bowl.
Minnetonka company offers hits of "recreational oxygen" to Super Bowl revelers.
Nick Foles gave Eagles exactly what they wanted in a backup quarterback.
Injured Carson Wentz soaks in Super Bowl media night.
Sting booked for NFL Tailgate Party in addition to exclusive owners' gala.
Explaining Eagles fans to Minnesotans: We embrace our "rough side."