Brad Paisley packs in the fans at Sleep Number pop-up event.
First-ever Super Bowl Live Polar Plunge makes a splash on Nicollet Mall.
PedalPub taps into Super Bowl attention, opening for the first time in winter.
Commish Roger Goodell had a news conference today. Job One appears to be updating the NFL's pass-catching rule.
This just in: Each NFL player will receive a voucher for Sleep Number 360 Smart Bed.
NPG, Dessa and Mint Condition rocked another electric Super Bowl Live show on what will be the warmest evening of the week..
Jim Souhan writes that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's management style fails to correct the correctable.
ESPN has taken up shop in the IDS Center with some star-studded live shows.
New York Daily News columnist: Jealous Vikings fans need to stop trying to ruin Super Bowl week for the Eagles.
In the Crystal Court this week, it's all about the location and doughnuts.