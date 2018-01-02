Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium

StarTribune

Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium

Minneapolis is playing host to Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4, 2018. Here are the latest updates and observations.

Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
Browse Local Sections

© 2016 StarTribune. All rights reserved.