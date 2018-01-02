Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium

Need help navigating the downtown Minneapolis skyways? Honeywell built an app for you.
Not sure if this is a sign of boredom or superiority, but the Boston Globe is running a tournament with the eight Patriot Super Bowl teams.
Justin Timberlake showed off new album and his dance moves last night at Paisley Park.
Meet three "Jeopardy" contestants you probably won't see at the Super Bowl.
Chefs have been creating soulful gatherings in north Minneapolis for Super Bowl visitors the past few nights.
OMG moment after moment: The 1992 Super Bowl halftime at the Metrodome. Your chance to relive it.
Review: The Armory shines in Nomadic Live's opening night with Imagine Dragons.
Album review: Halftime performer Justin Timberlake explores flannel funk on newly released "Man of the Woods."
A N.Y. firefighter battling cancer is in town for the Super Bowl, courtesy of friends and the NFL.
Attention, first-timers: Here's a handy primer to get to know U.S. Bank Stadium before Sunday.
More from last night: DJ Questlove spun Prince tunes for his late-night party at Dakota Jazz Club.
Minnesota native and Winter X Games winner Levi LaVallee will gear up for an upside down snowmobile stunt at 1:30 p.m. today over Nicollet Mall.
No tailgating allowed? Minneapolis bars and restaurants are offering up pregame revelry tomorrow.