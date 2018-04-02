Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium

Quarterback Tom Brady marches the Patriots down the field but has to settle for a field goal, evening the score at 3-3.
We've got ourselves a game, folks! The Eagles come back with a long touchdown pass, but shank the extra point. Eagles lead 9-3.
We've got ourselves a game, folks! The Eagles come back with a long touchdown pass, but shank the extra point. Eagles lead 9-3.
New England misses a field goal attempt after a bad snap. Eagles still lead 9-3
Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks has left the game after taking a hard hit.
Eagles running back LeGarrette Blount scrambles for a touchdown, but the two-point conversion fails. Eagles lead 15-3.
New England responds with a field goal. Eagles lead 15-6.
Big interception for New England's Duron Harmon near the Eagles goal line.
New England running back James White rushes 26 yards for a touchdown, but another missed extra point. Eagles lead 15-12.
Eagles' quarterback Nick Foles catches a touchdown pass just before the half to take a 22-12 lead.
Here we go! Justin Timberlake kicks off the halftime show with "Filthy" on a laser-heavy backstage set before emerging on the field.
JT breaks into "Cry Me A River" with a large band behind him.
"Suit and Tie" with what appears to be a large high school band.
Timberlake sits down at a piano for "That Girl."
And there's Prince, projected on a sheet but not a hologram, for "I Would Die 4 U."
New England scores a touchdown on the first drive of the second half. Eagles lead 22-19.
After review, the Eagles' touchdown reception by University of Wisconsin alum Corey Clement stands. Eagles lead 29-19.
New England with another touchdown. Eagles lead cut to 29-26.
With a field goal, Eagles extend lead to 32-26.
Brady connects with Gronk in the end zone as the Patriots take their first lead of the night, 33-32.
The Eagles strike back with a touchdown, but the two-point conversion fails. With 2:21 left to play, Philadelphia retakes the lead, 38-33.
Brady gets stripped and the Eagles' Derek Barnett recovers the fumble.
Eagles make a 46-yard field goal, taking a 41-33 lead.