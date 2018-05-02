Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium

Jim Souhan writes that even in defeat, Tom Brady added to his legend.
Most of crowd at U.S. Bank Stadium cheered for Eagles last night.
Philadelphia mayor says the celebration parade is likely to be Thursday.
Teen gains fame after Justin Timberlake selfie at the Super Bowl halftime.
Rehabilitating Carson Wentz keeps his feelings to himself after Eagles win without him.
Here's what we loved — and what we didn't — about Super Bowl week.
Did that fancy Nick Foles touchdown catch look familiar? That same play had fooled the Vikings.
Where does the Minneapolis Super Bowl rank among all-time best?
ESPN's way-too-early power rankings are out for next season. Despite the loss Sunday, the experts have the Patriots at No. 1. The Vikings? No. 4.
One more Super Bowl LII souvenir? Everything* is 50% off in the NFL popups.