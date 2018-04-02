Super Bowl Live: Follow the game and more from U.S. Bank Stadium

Randy Moss was a lot of fun to cover as a player. Congratulations on his first ballot selection to the pro Football Hall of Fame 🏈 last night. Here he made a statement after he caught a 34 yard touchdown pass at Lambeau Field that put the a playoff game out of reach for the Green Bay Packers in January of 2005.
It’s a Philly thing, and a beautiful day in Philly it is #FlyEaglesFly https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVNWJk7VwAAPihX.jpg
“Eagles stand no chance against the GOAT” #flyeaglesfly #superbowl #shocktheworld #SuperBowl52 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVNWLKOWkAA9Ao6.jpg
Super Bowl! Bucket list check! #uoflspad @ U.S. Bank Stadium instagram.com/p/BeyG3zgHjvo/
Warming up the turf and deflating the ball. @ U.S Bank Stadium instagram.com/p/BeyIoLYFkSD/
Super Bowl security: extensive and expensive, with eyes everywhere. strib.mn/2EDXjye https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVKnKNrVwAAapl6.jpg
Vikings superfan 99-year-old Millie too ill to attend Super Bowl strib.mn/2FIWDa4 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVMix7mVQAETduE.jpg
@MeetMinneapolis And remember to #PassYourParka when you’re done for the weekend! :) https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVNSl2VU0AAquD9.jpg
Hello, Beautiful. 🏆 #SBLII https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVNRZsOVMAALY1i.jpg
Super Bowl fun! #grainbelt #zipline #BoldNorth #friends @ Nicollet Island Bold North Zip Line SBLII instagram.com/p/BeyGfPLBLvB/
Last night’s walk around downtown Minneapolis for all the Super Bowl festivities ! I tried… instagram.com/p/Bex9Dk4gDX1/
Game Day .
.
.
.
.
.
#pruddenandcompany #mpls #minneapolis #minnesota #citylife #downtown… instagram.com/p/BeyDYNeBsC6/
#SBLII @ U.S. Bank Stadium instagram.com/p/BeyGKYag2hb/
🦅🦅🦅🦅🦅
#FlyEaglesFly #Eagles
#IBleedGreen #Philly
#SuperBowl #SuperBowl2018
🦅🦅🦅🦅🦅 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVNROhcWAAIyU29.jpg
It may be 5 below, but there is radiant sunshine in the Twin Cities today.🌞#BoldNorth #TheBigGame https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVNLUduVQAAUmoM.jpg
Welcome to the #boldnorth and enjoy #superbowllii
.
.
.
#minnesota #onlyinmn #minnesnowta… instagram.com/p/BeyEoc6B5Eu/
"Hey everyone! Come see how warm I am!" -- Courtesy of our #hotapplecider ♨️🍎
.
#boldnorth #sblive #superbowl https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVNOBH2XUAAb1hi.jpg
-6 degrees with -25 wind chill. Perfect day for a Minnesota Super Bowl Fat Tire ride. #BoldNorth https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVNOMIqX0AIhtb1.jpg
When you can’t go see @sam_ponder because the #BoldNorth calls. #Minneapolis #Minnesota #SB52 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVNPrzPW0AIZ7eX.jpg