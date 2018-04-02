Super Bowl Live: Follow the game and more from U.S. Bank Stadium

One of the first guys I saw at US bank stadium: Brett Favre https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVN8ii8V4AAnyKA.jpg
Let’s do this. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVN9Yy_X4AEyO5j.jpg
No shortage of Vikings fans here. Talked to a few, and they’re trying to make the best of it https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVOD4cOWAAIdGEE.jpg
King, a German Short Hair Pointer bomb dog out of NY, says my fear is good to go. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVNnLIjUQAAI_j3.jpg
First #boldnorth shorts sighting at #SuperBowl52 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVOB3k4XcAIYUtE.jpg
Me: What's a Long Island cost? Bartender: So damn much we don't even make them. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVN_1cxU8AAl5at.jpg
Newly-crowned Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss working the ESPN set crowd at IDS Crystal Court ahead of #SBLII https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVNpDRZWsAAN33w.jpg
City of Philadelphia deploys advanced pole-greasing tactics: deadsp.in/QOkqERX https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVN4dvYV4AApCBT.jpg
It’s 5 o’clock somewhere...Guy Fieri downs a shot at the Super Bowl players tailgate. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVNp1nlWAAEBTuW.jpg
Super Bowl skyway experience comes complete with a guy pretending to be Prince https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVN0tloW0AE8if5.jpg