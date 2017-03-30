Take a look at the guacamole on the adobe grilled chicken taco from Barrio. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LgUk5XQAAnsK-.jpg
Tasting under way for the #twins new menu at Target Field. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8Lggl-UQAEBuku.jpg
Want more vegan options? You got it! Stop by section 129 for a Vegan Sriracha Brat & Italian Sausage from @TheHerbivorousB . #TwinsFood http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LghXfU0AEmFg6.jpg">http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LghXdVYAI0HXe.jpg
Want more vegan options? You got it! Stop by section 129 for a Vegan Sriracha Brat & Italian Sausage from @TheHerbivorousB . #TwinsFood http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LghXfU0AEmFg6.jpg">http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LghXdVYAI0HXe.jpg
Barrio offerings include adobo grilled chix taco and burrito. #TwinsFood http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LgnBrUIAAODdn.jpg
.@Barrio_Mpls is giving Target Field something to taco 'bout! #TwinsFood http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LgzTTUIAEhGQp.jpg
Adobo. Grilled. Chicken. Tacos. @Barrio_Mpls ! 🌮🎉#TwinsFood http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8Lgx82UMAAVthV.jpg
.@roots4hometeam is bring you the Ode to MN Salad from @urbanrootsmn & the All Nations Salad from @UrbanVentures . (Gate 34) #TwinsFood http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LgwgwUIAA2_E_.jpg">http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LgwgzUAAALE9v.jpg">http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LgwgwUAAASo8m.jpg">http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LgwgvVoAAOWJG.jpg
.@roots4hometeam is bring you the Ode to MN Salad from @urbanrootsmn & the All Nations Salad from @UrbanVentures . (Gate 34) #TwinsFood http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LgwgwUIAA2_E_.jpg">http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LgwgzUAAALE9v.jpg">http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LgwgwUAAASo8m.jpg">http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LgwgvVoAAOWJG.jpg
.@roots4hometeam is bring you the Ode to MN Salad from @urbanrootsmn & the All Nations Salad from @UrbanVentures . (Gate 34) #TwinsFood http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LgwgwUIAA2_E_.jpg">http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LgwgzUAAALE9v.jpg">http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LgwgwUAAASo8m.jpg">http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LgwgvVoAAOWJG.jpg
.@roots4hometeam is bring you the Ode to MN Salad from @urbanrootsmn & the All Nations Salad from @UrbanVentures . (Gate 34) #TwinsFood http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LgwgwUIAA2_E_.jpg">http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LgwgzUAAALE9v.jpg">http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LgwgwUAAASo8m.jpg">http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LgwgvVoAAOWJG.jpg
Vegan options come to Target Field. #TwinsFood http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LhMzdVoAEuov7.jpg
Adobo grilled chicken taco from Barrio. Pretty, but could use a bit more flavor. #TargetFieldFood #TwinsFood http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LhRsNVYAQ5xCu.jpg
We're so excited to have a stand at @Twins weekend home games this season! Meet youth & buy cookies near #Section101 @TFEATS #TwinsFood 🍪⚾️ http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8Lhqs4VwAA7G5p.jpg
Vegan and kosher options at Target Field #TwinsFood http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8Lh0fnUQAE2A0h.jpg
Let’s Get Vegan! @HerbivourusB is serving their delicious Sriracha Brats and Italian Sausages! Make sure to stop by Section 129! #TwinsFood http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8Lh2byV0AEizi-.jpg">http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8Lh2bxUQAQ4sBc.jpg
Let’s Get Vegan! @HerbivourusB is serving their delicious Sriracha Brats and Italian Sausages! Make sure to stop by Section 129! #TwinsFood http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8Lh2byV0AEizi-.jpg">http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8Lh2bxUQAQ4sBc.jpg
The Herbivorous Butcher will provide vegan brats and sausage. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LiFWuVoAEtXgo.jpg
Vegans get an option! @TheHerbivorousB brat and sausage now at Target Field. #TwinsFood http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LiqI7VwAAtksL.jpg
Our friends @Budweiser have some SWEET @Twins cans available this year! 🍻🏟🇺🇸 #ThisBudsForYou #TwinsFood http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8Li2c7VoAAVjZm.jpg
Your @MichGoldenLight will stay cold this season with NEW 16oz Aluminum Bottles available at Target Field! ❄️🍺#TwinsFood http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LjJQlV0AEvLmG.jpg
Herbivorous Butcher vegan sriracha brat. Minnesota spicy. Dry, could use a sauce, maybe some other toppings. #TargetFieldFood #TwinsFood http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LjMJLUQAUH7nQ.jpg
Sister-brother duo Aubry and Kale Walch are here today. They opened up the Herbivorous Butcher's brick-and-mortar shop last year. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LjP83U0AA9byT.jpg
Stop 1 at #TwinsFood . Stay tuned for reviews/critiques of all the new grub http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LjdYIUMAUptDV.jpg
In section 101, you can grab a treat from The Cookie Cart, a nonprofit bakery that helps teens gain leadership skills. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LjpoKVwAEeNuC.jpg
.@IzzysIceCream brings back hand dipped ice cream! #TwinsFood http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8Ljx5KVoAAjUSU.jpg
Twins Media Day! @TFEATS #TwinsFood http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LkGkPUIAA5NM6.jpg
Need something for that sweet tooth? Head on over to Section 114 and try Hand-Dipped @IzzysIceCream !🍦😜#TwinsFood http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LkLiEUQAAw00L.jpg
Hand dipped ice cream, Izzabella Gelato from Izzy's. 6 flavors. Will be popular, I think. #TargetFieldFood #TwinsFood http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LkQL0V0AY7IZ9.jpg
A few locations at Target Field also have @IzzysIceCream ’s Izzabella Gelato! Is it summer yet? ☀️🍨😎#TwinsFood http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LkXmGWkAAkiwF.jpg
.@CookieCart1 selling packs of six for $8 or individual frosted Twins-themed cookies for the first time. #TwinsFood http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LkxeXUQAELe6X.jpg
🎶Take me out to the Ball Game!🎵 @roots4hometeam 🥗 is serving up their 'The Ode to MN Roots Salad' & 'The All Nations Salad' today! #TwinsFood http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LlFvbUwAA5KA_.jpg">http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LlFvbUwAESSkj.jpg">http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LlFu8XgAAoIEG.jpg">http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LlFvaVoAISE7j.jpg
🎶Take me out to the Ball Game!🎵 @roots4hometeam 🥗 is serving up their 'The Ode to MN Roots Salad' & 'The All Nations Salad' today! #TwinsFood http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LlFvbUwAA5KA_.jpg">http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LlFvbUwAESSkj.jpg">http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LlFu8XgAAoIEG.jpg">http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LlFvaVoAISE7j.jpg
🎶Take me out to the Ball Game!🎵 @roots4hometeam 🥗 is serving up their 'The Ode to MN Roots Salad' & 'The All Nations Salad' today! #TwinsFood http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LlFvbUwAA5KA_.jpg">http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LlFvbUwAESSkj.jpg">http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LlFu8XgAAoIEG.jpg">http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LlFvaVoAISE7j.jpg
🎶Take me out to the Ball Game!🎵 @roots4hometeam 🥗 is serving up their 'The Ode to MN Roots Salad' & 'The All Nations Salad' today! #TwinsFood http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LlFvbUwAA5KA_.jpg">http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LlFvbUwAESSkj.jpg">http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LlFu8XgAAoIEG.jpg">http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LlFvaVoAISE7j.jpg
The All Nations Salad from Urban Ventures. Good flavor, good acid, very refreshing. $9 #TargetFieldFood #TwinsFood http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LlPz8VwAAFQTQ.jpg