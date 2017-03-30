Twins food day!!!! http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LYrrSVwAwOiwj.jpg
"Healthy and delicious!" Salad options from Roots for the Home Team. #TwinsFood http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8Lln62UAAU0ro3.jpg
Working with a mobile studio today taking food portraits at the #Twins new menu tasting at Target Field. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8Ll0XeUIAAQsyK.jpg
New offerings from @AZCanteen and @andrewzimmern . #TwinsFood #Yum http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LlxrIUMAEDjb4.jpg
A NEW take this year from @hotindianfoods with their Chicken Tikka Salad! Section 120 is SO tasty right now! 🍗🥗🤤#TwinsFood http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8Lly4xV0AAIzQu.jpg">http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8Lly4PXUAAqHxE.jpg
Hard to believe, but I didn't miss the rice. Well played, kale. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8Ll3QiV0AEykLv.jpg
New Target Field foods: Shrimp boil, cheese curd-sausage-gravy concoction #Twins hat #TargetFieldFood #TwinsFood ebx.sh/2ofr96C http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LmAZeWsAAhSpM.jpg
Chicken Tikka Salad from @hotindianfoods ! #TwinsFood http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LmJSaVwAk9mvI.jpg
Hot Indian chicken salad. Not too much spice. The fried garbanzo beans are a nice touch.#TargetFieldFood #TwinsFood http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LmiQQU0AAFIYc.jpg
Ending the tour with Andrew Zimmern's "sloppy ko," a Korean-style BBQ beef flatbread. Available in section 120. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8Lml9GVoAAqIK1.jpg
#Twinsfood !!!!!
Me: A Surly please.
Vendor: That'll be $11 .00 sir.
Me: http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LmzxxU0AUxRK4.jpg
Section 114 has @AZCanteen 's Flatbread Sandwich with Braised Boneless Short Rib, Mediterranean Chicken, or Braised Pork Shoulder #TwinsFood http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LmzCHUwAAk4xg.jpg
Leave it to @AZCanteen to step up the food game at Section 120 this year! This Korean BBQ “Sloppy Ko” is truly mouthwatering #TwinsFood http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LnF0OUwAEuewH.jpg
Finally, @AZCanteen is serving up a Frozen White Chocolate Mousse available at their stand at Section 120! ❄️🍫💯#TwinsFood http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LnQ61WsAAmGuE.jpg
Andrew Zimmern's @AZCanteen is back with Sloppy Ko ... Korean BBQ, kimchi and a boiled egg. #TwinsFood http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LnYnpVYAA9rf0.jpg
The new foods of Target Field, and some fan reaction to them, on our Live Blog, ft @HaleyHansen . strib.mn/2ocD6K8 #MNTwins #TwinsFood http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LoBLVU0AASV47.jpg
Thanks for joining us on our Media Day '17 adventure! Join us on Monday April 3rd for #OpeningDay to taste it all! #TwinsFood http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LonJuVwAMw7kl.jpg">http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LonJwV0AA2KGS.jpg">http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LonJwVwAAqB-r.jpg">http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LoqYMV0AE97PL.jpg
This season, @IzzysIceCream will feature its graham cracker flavor for more of the season. It's one of their most popular flavors. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8Lo1EAUMAA1ygP.jpg
AZ Canteen' has wraps with pork, beef, or chicken. Chicken tender, pork has good flavor. #TargetFieldFood #TwinsFood http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LpsBHVYAA-H3Y.jpg
Frozen white chocolate mousse, also from @AZCanteen . #TwinsFood http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LqOWzVoAER753.jpg
I like this better than the wraps: AZ Caneen's Sloppy Ko, Korean bbq style with kimchi, egg. #TargetFieldFood #TwinsFood http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8LqQWkVwAEYvcm.jpg