Slow down there before you worry about that. Yes, that time is coming, but not nearly as soon as people think. There was -- and is -- no rush to trade Ricky. That much was apparent in the preseason. Dunn is going to be a beast defensively, that much he made clear in the preseason. But he also showed that it's going to take him a while to get to Ricky's level as far as running a team. One problem for Wolves now is they've got two point guards who struggle to make a shot. Dunn's time is coming, but it's not necessarily even this year.