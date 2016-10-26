Welcome to today's Wolves Live Chat with Jerry Zgoda. He'll be here at noon to field questions and respond to your comments about the team and the upcoming NBA season. You can start leaving them now.
Hello everybody from Memphis, thanks for joining in on your lunch hour. The questions are coming in and I'll try to get to as many as possible. Here we go...
Strategy, attention to detail, accountability, you name it. It probably can be measured in many ways. Most telling to me the other night was how Ricky Rubio talked with almost awe in his voice about how much better prepared and how much better on defense they've been in the preseason. We'll see if that translates when it starts for real tonight.
Slow down there before you worry about that. Yes, that time is coming, but not nearly as soon as people think. There was -- and is -- no rush to trade Ricky. That much was apparent in the preseason. Dunn is going to be a beast defensively, that much he made clear in the preseason. But he also showed that it's going to take him a while to get to Ricky's level as far as running a team. One problem for Wolves now is they've got two point guards who struggle to make a shot. Dunn's time is coming, but it's not necessarily even this year.
Well, for one reason, that's a $2 million check to write after Glen Taylor just wrote one for $8 million to KG. And the fact that Butler is, I think, 37 probably had something to do with it too
They could be better than that.
Sorry, I haven't given it a good look and there's lots yet to be worked out as well. Surprising is that they actually have been able to share all that money without another lockout, although I'm sure Wolves fans hope for some kind of franchise tag or provision to keep superteams from being formed.
Tough call between Aldrich and Rush. Aldrich might play more, but the Wolves really need 3-point shooting and Rush can stand in the corner all day and make them.
No, you don't think the Sixers can do better than that?
I'll say mid-40s somewhere
I know this isn't the real Big Happy, but....I think the guy to watch is Wiggins. When Flip traded for him, it was believing he'd become a great 2-way player. We haven't seen that yet, but if anyone can get it out of him, it's Thibodeau. Thibs is great at getting guys to play to their potential and who has as much as this guy?
No, I don't think so. I think Glen Taylor has made the moves -- selling 9.9 percent to one minority and 5 percent to the Chinese investor -- that he's going to make in ownership for now.
To tell you the truth, I miss the big lug, but I admit I haven't followed his kickboxing career much
Brandon Rush, but you'll see Zach develop in that area too
Everybody does. Different guys, different personalities. It's not Thibs' nature to engage with everybody like Flip did. That's one of the things that made him special
My guess is they keep on the roster this season and then use the stretch provision next summer to spread out the final $11 million-plus on his contract out over the next three years on the cap.
You know what they say: Never say never about anything
I know that's one of the things he tried his best to impart on them last season. But egos and envy and greed are funny things. The good news is they're all growing up together, the three of them. Hopefully that will be a bond that means something down the road
No, the window for rosters being set has passed. Generally speaking, things settle for a while after that, until you get into the December time frame where teams can start to trade players signed as free agents in the summer. Over the weekend, I thought it was an even chance they trade him, that has lessened at least for a while now probably
No, I'm not sure if you'll see that anytime soon
Yes, I'm not convinced he's done playing. Wouldn't surprise me at all if he ends up being coached by Doc or Tyronn Lue before season is over.
Probably some of both, it was a delicate negotiation I'm sure. Thibs wanted to start fresh with healthy guys and I think KG wanted a year to see if he could part of a playoff run. They settled by him getting his $8 million