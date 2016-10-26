I think it's more suited for Wiggins' personality not to be. But you see him play against Cleveland and other big games, and his game is big enough when the stage is big enough. He just needs to learn to do that every night.
I think it was smart that Thibs gave himself time to see what Zach can become. I think the Wolves would have regretted it if they didn't give it some time.
Not the original, but a new look is coming, after this season probably
Yes, he was waived and paid.
I think they've got two guys: KAT and Wiggins. Sam Mitchell leaned on Wiggins more last season, but you saw what happened when he went to KAT in Portland late in the year with the game on the line
I think a lot of that depends on how he defends for Thibs
I think he's still working with self-contracting Mike Penberthy, but not 100 percent positive on that.
a lot depends on age and injuries: Could be Dallas, Memphis, wouldn't surprise me if Wolves are better than Houston too
I haven't gotten a great feel for what Thibs will do long term, Sam used Dieng out on the floor much more last season
New exterior and glassed entry at 6th St and 1st Ave., the new scoreboard is in of course and the suite level has been remodeled. Most of the stuff done this season you won't see, it's in the back of the house. New seats and a lot of the major work you'll notice will come next summer
My guess is Thibs wants to add veterans if he's going to add someone, so I'd doubt it, but we'll see
No, Arnie Kander has retired to Colorado, I think
I don't think they wanted him around
His face and eyes swelled up pretty good, last i knew he was going to have tests done but didn't know what caused it.
He's not going to be the next anybody, he'll redefine the big man as we know it.
Noel's tricky because he's got a contract extension -- probably a big one -- coming. Shumpert certainly is the kind of defender Thibs loves, but the question is how much does some sizable tax relief mean to the Cavs. It'd be a great deal if the Wolves could swing, but not sure they can.
I knew that thing wouldn't work
Can see Thibs doing that, especially for a guy whose contract is expiring
He's fine, maybe not the most natural with it, but he knows it's part of his job and he's willing. From my end, he doesn't make it harder than it has to be and that's very much appreciated.
Just get stronger, particularly the bottom half of his body. But that will come with maturation and work
Where do you consider home? The Knicks?
I get the impression that he likes that second unit and wants to keep them together and let them get some continuity. But I could see him doing something like mixing in Rush's 3-point threat with the starting unit too, maybe even at the end of the games