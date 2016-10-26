I think he's willing to give it some time to see what he has and for others (forthcoming free agents particularly) in the league to see where the Wolves are headed before he makes any major moves. He felt they needed to add depth and thinks they've done it with some fairly frugal, low-risk moves. Smart to save their money until at least next summer, when Thibs and free agents have a better idea what and who the Wolves are.
The thing about Ricky is, coaches seem to love him the more he plays for them. I'd say less than 50-50 unless Dunn really comes on and improved dramatically.
I think he'll play 10 guys
In the 40s consistently probably. I don't think you'll see that
Depends if you ask Kahn himself
I don't see the Cavs making that deal, but I could be wrong
Bust? Well, I don't think he'll nearly be worth the $94 million. Trouble with that team is they have so few playmakers and Barnes isn't one.
I don't think it was as close as media reports that night said it was
Possible, but I also think Thibs like Gorgui and KAT beside each other defensively. You're giving up size, reach, defense if you start Bjelica at PF
He'll get paid by somebody, I'd be surprised if they didn't match an offer
Grizz are pretty banged up, so I'll say Wolves
I'm not sure he'll have to spin any magic with Thibs as president of basketball ops
You mean as a memorial of sorts to the former country club?
Certainly many more media at practice and shootarounds. I liked it better when there was only one or two others, but those days are gone. It's interesting: Wolves prez Chris Wright pointed out at our Strib luncheon the other day that the Wolves are a bigger national story than they are local. He's right, probably because after these last 12 years fans here want to see before they believe. Chris said he believes a "tipping point" will come this season. Maybe it comes if they start 6-1 or 7-0.
Who cares, division don't mean, do they? Now the conference, that's another matter
Probably not, if he's not it's because Thibs thinks he can't defend at the level he'll need to
Could end today, but it just might be longer than you think
Worst care is they get injured and you can't see what they can become. Best case? They approach 50 victories.
Their health and in whose hands they'll put the ball at game's ends. It's hard to have point guards who can't shoot in this league when the game is on the line.
Eventually, but that doesn't mean it will be this year.
Much more attention to detail. It seems like Thibs thinks about every last little thing.