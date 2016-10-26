Maybe the better question is, were they really a 29-win team last year?
He doesn't unless there are injuries. And no, they won't do that.
I did that in the Wednesday paper
I'd say their youth more than anything and not being ready yet to take that next step.
I think he likes him, a lot
KAT's excellent. I always loved Pek, but that's living in the past
Well, he's here because Thibs thinks he can help him win games. There's a history with Thibs with guys kinda like that: Nate Robinson, Aaron Brooks, DJ Augustin.
I'm pretty sure it's their own, but they owe 2018 to Atlanta for Adreian Payne
Well, that's an hour and then some. Thanks everybody for stopping by and participating. We'll do this again sometime before the season gets too much further along