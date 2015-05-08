Chicago adds an empty-net goal to take a 4-1 lead over the Minnesota Wild .
After a lengthy review, Chicago takes a 3-1 lead and leaves the Minnesota Wild with slim hopes.
The Minnesota Wild gets on the scoreboard thanks to a rebound goal by Erik Haula, but Chicago still leads 2-1 with almost 13 minutes to play in the second period.
Chicago's Andrew Shaw gives the Blackhawks a 2-0 lead over the Wild about 4 minutes in to the second period.
In a big hole, the Minnesota Wild ends the first period in a pivotal Game 4 trailing Chicago 1-0.
The Chicago Blackhawks have taken a 1-0 lead in the first period over the Minnesota Wild, on a goal by Brent Seabrook.