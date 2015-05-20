Wisconsin DOT warns drivers heading into the metro that WB94 is a single lane near Baldwin, and lengthy delays can be expected.
The Minnesota Timberwolves will have the No. 1 pick in the 2015 NBA draft. Story to come shortly.
Gov. Dayton says the Department of Administration is looking at site options for the special session. Not yet clear where it will be. He's still talking up tent "option"
Gov. Dayton announces during a press conference that he will veto the education bill once he actually takes possession of it.