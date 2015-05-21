Developers are moving forward with a plan to bring shops and hundreds of residents to one of the last undeveloped blocks on Hennepin Avenue S. in downtown Minneapolis, between Whole Foods and the Federal Reserve Bank.
Minneapolis police have blocked off an area near 40th and Fremont avenue N. because of a man on a roof. Residents nearby tell a reporter at the scene that he was part of a chase involving police. More as the story develops.
The Minneapolis City Council Public Safety Committee has voted to repeal lurking and spitting laws that had been criticized as being tools used by police to target minorities. The full council will vote June 5.