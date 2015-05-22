The Gophers football team landed a commitment from a Michigan high school quarterback who as a junior threw for 34 touchdowns and rushed for 22.
A landlord too good to be true? North Loop building owner Chuck Gross shrugged off 12 months of late rent by saying: "I know my tenants have their good years and their bad years, and I knew they would pay it back.”
Were you at the St. Paul Saints opener at CHS Field? Then find yourself in this panoramic photo or just explore the ballpark.
Josh Duggar, star of TLC’s “19 Kids & Counting,” has spoken out about reports that he had been accused of child molestation, admitting to acting “inexcusably” as “a young teenager.”
The city of St. Paul and the St. Paul Port Authority plan to seal next week a partnership to develop an $18 million police training facility with an indoor firing range, classrooms and maintenance areas.
A University of Minnesota lab is one of 20 worldwide selected recently to receive bioprinters using "living" ink. “It’s like science fiction,” said Angela Panoskaltsis-Mortari, a pediatrics and medicine professor.
“If there’s no way out, I’m saying. If our backs are against the wall, I’m gonna go kill the one who punks me,” one of the Twin Cities men charged with supporting terrorism allegedly said, according to federal authorities who’ve reviewed secret recordings by a confidential informant.
State officials say the threat from bird flu is easing for this season, but a Rembrandt Enterprises farm in Renville, Minn., announced layoffs of 39 workers in addition to killing 2 million chickens.
"[George] Clooney gives his insufferable role a dash of rich ham flavor, adding the correct tone of amusing excess to each gripe." Ouch. Read the rest of the review.
A football player for Minnesota State, Mankato won prizes including a trip to Paris on an episode of "The Price is Right" by using the jersey number of his stricken teammate, Isaac Kolstad, to guess the trip's price.
Gov. Dayton follows through on veto threat, rejecting education budget bill. strib.mn
"The status quo in our movement's membership standards cannot be sustained," said the national president of the Boy Scouts today, hinting that the policy banning adult leaders who are gay may be revised soon.
Texas man who paid $350,000 for the privilege hunts and kills endangered black rhino in Africa.
Our Twins Live Chat with writer Phil Miller starts at noon, and the floor is open for questions and comments now. Leave them here.
Minneapolis police officer Michael Griffin pleaded not guilty in his first appearance in federal court Thursday on charges of perjury, falsification of records and rights violations stemming from two incidents in 2010 and 2011.
North Dakota ring levee project manager says delay ordered by judge may cost taxpayers millions of dollars while Minnesota Department of Natural Resources completes environmental study on the planned $2 billion Red River diversion.
Sharp-tongued Democratic Rep. Ryan Winkler of Golden Valley to resign seat in Minnesota House, move to Brussels.
US home sales tumbled 3.3 pct. in April as buyers faced shortage of listings, surging prices.
Hollywood ageism: Maggie Gyllenhaal told 37 is ‘too old’ for her to play opposite a 55-year-old love interest.