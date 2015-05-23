How good are these Twins with the unexpectedly good record?
by Randy Salas5/23/2015 2:13:47 PM
Officials in southeastern India say heat wave has caused about 230 deaths since mid-April.
by Randy Salas5/23/2015 2:01:41 PM
"If we were a company, we'd be bankrupt," one senator says over Congress' inability to come up with anything but short-term fixes for long list of problems.
by Randy Salas5/23/2015 1:22:09 PM
General Mills pulls ads from '19 Kids and Counting' after molestation scandal.
by Randy Salas5/23/2015 1:00:33 PM
Myanmar's president has signed off on a law requiring some mothers to space their children three years apart despite objections that it could be used not only to repress women, but also religious and ethnic minorities.
by Randy Salas5/23/2015 12:47:40 PM
Morning forecast: Looks as if today will be the nicest day of the holiday weekend before rain moves in Sunday and Monday. Cloudy and cooler, with a high near 70.
by Randy Salas5/23/2015 12:26:00 PM
Both sides in Ireland's gay marriage referendum say 'yes' side has won resounding victory.
by Randy Salas5/23/2015 12:11:19 PM
The Republican-led Senate has blocked a House bill that would have ended the National Security Agency's bulk collection of domestic phone records.
A Blaine man who ejaculated into co-worker's coffee gets 45 days in the Ramsey County Workhouse. The victim successfully lobbied for new legislation to make such acts criminal sexual conduct.
by Vince Tuss5/23/2015 12:34:35 AM
A woman in Maryland was found pushing her dead 3-year-old son in a park swing, and authorities say she may have been there for hours, even Thursday.
by Vince Tuss5/23/2015 12:13:34 AM
The Minnesota Swarm pro lacrosse franchise, which came to Minnesota in 2004, announced Friday it is leaving for a yet-to-be-determined location next season.
by Vince Tuss5/22/2015 11:23:25 PM
The attorney for one of seven men charged with supporting terrorism accused federal prosecutors of “waving the bloody flag of terrorism.” The remarks came in a hearing to determine whether his client could be released before trial.
by Vince Tuss5/22/2015 10:47:29 PM
The well-constructed bun is golden goodness. Shredded lettuce adds crunch, a hint of red onion tickles the taste buds and a tomato slice contributes color. Oh, and mayonnaise. Delicious mayonnaise. Where can you get this concoction?
by CJ Sinner5/22/2015 10:09:39 PM
Marques Haynes, dazzling dribbler and global showman for the Harlem Globetrotters, dies at 89.
by Colleen Kelly5/22/2015 9:55:02 PM
Updated: Twin Cities man in hot water over Twitter image of President Obama in noose.
by Colleen Kelly5/22/2015 9:51:57 PM
Memorial Day weekend could see most road trips in years. Thanks to lower gas prices and a stabler economy, many say they will make trips they would have passed up in recent years.
by Colleen Kelly5/22/2015 9:19:57 PM
President Obama has signed legislation that gives Congress the power to review and potentially reject a nuclear deal with Iran.
Minneapolis council member Andrew Johnson is working to repeal outdated city ordinances, including a ban on wearing hats in movie theaters. He says the updates can help streamline city enforcement and ease the burden on small business owners.
To encourage more women hunters, Wisconsin legislator preparing to unveil bill legalizing blaze pink for hunters.
by Randy Salas5/22/2015 3:53:44 PM
It could take months to find cause of California coastal oil spill: "What we see from this event is that the industry still poses enormous risks to an area we cannot afford to lose," one official says.
by Randy Salas5/22/2015 3:36:41 PM
Proposed $19 million data breach settlement between Target and MasterCard is voided.
by Randy Salas5/22/2015 3:17:41 PM
Twin Cities man joins Twitter backlash to President Obama with noose image, says he gets visit from Secret Service in response.
by Colleen Kelly5/22/2015 3:04:53 PM
Minneapolis council member Andrew Johnson, who says reading the city code late at night has become a hobby, is tackling dozens of outdated laws.
by Randy Salas5/22/2015 2:41:36 PM
By foot, canoe and car, Riley Smith scours Minnesota in search of monster trees.