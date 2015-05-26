Since voting for FDR for his third term as president, Alice Bloedoorn hadn’t, to her family’s knowledge, missed a single election until the 2014 midterms. The pioneer in pre-K education died at age 95.
The Lynx's "analytics" match Tuesday against the Mystics will have two 10-minute controlled scrimmages with new rules.
Three children were hurt when a waterspout sent a bouncy castle into the air from a Florida beach. The kids were tossed to the sand before it flew above palm trees and over four lanes of traffic.
“Both of us lived through a period where we were just trying not to starve to death or get shot,” said Cheng Lor, who owns a successful airport restaurant company with another refugee friend. “Risks in business? They aren’t so overwhelming.”
An elderly husband and wife stranded for two weeks in Southern California's high desert ate oranges and a pie and drank rain water that they collected in cups, but the 79-year-old husband died before the couple's rescue.
With their big rebranding, TCF bank's official name will actually be a lowercase “tcf.”
Even with performances all over the hip-hop map, most of the 30,000 attendees at Soundset stayed all day in the rain. Best in Show goes to ...
The Twins open weeklong homestand today with their best record since 2010. “Get on the bandwagon and come on with us," said Brian Dozier. "We’re going good, so let’s go.”
6 tips for taking in a baseball game this summer. At Target Field. With kids.