The University of Minnesota is launching a yearlong project to create a detailed online catalog of the Guthrie Theater's archives, which include scripts and costume designs and stage-manager notes from every play.
With the design now unveiled for the new Downtown East Commons park, the focus now shifts to raising $22 million for the project in the shadow of the new Vikings stadium.
Odin Biron might be the most famous Minnesotan you've never heard of.
Norwegian Cruise Line said it "simply didn't understand how important it was" to passengers who wanted the option of eating in their rooms.
8th Circuit affirms conviction of Minnesota man who's serving 20 years for helping al-Shabab.
St. Paul's new CHS Field is a stunner. The food? It's hit and miss.
Twins lead Boston 5-4 going into the bottom of the fifth inning. Keep up with the game here.
Comment on pedal pub story: "My goodness! About 1000 comments since this happened. We have minimized all the worlds' ills into a confrontation between pedal pushers and bikers. What next? A battle between ice cream lovers and vegetarians?" - justthetruth
Two inmates are suing the Minnesota Department of Corrections seeking access to costly drug treatments for hepatitis C. Some of the medicine can run as much as $1,000 per pill and $90,000 for the full treatment.