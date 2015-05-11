To neighbors, Sylvia Hofstetter was a wealthy businesswoman and grandmother. Then the FBI raided the health care administrator's Knoxville, Tenn., home, accusing her of running a string of pill mills that raked in $17.5 million in four years.
U.S. Attorney Andy Luger sat down with members of the Somali-American community in Minneapolis and faced questions about the latest ISIL-related investigation, especially over the use of informants and recordings.
Minneapolis police now have arrested two Minneapolis men, one 21 and the other 18, in a fatal shooting at an apartment on Wednesday.
by Vince Tuss5/9/2015 11:03:16 PM
With eight days left until the end of the legislative session and no final deal on the budget, state Sen. Sean Nienow is preparing a Plan B to keep the lights on if the state government heads into a shutdown.