The Christian share of adults in the United States has declined sharply since 2007, affecting nearly all major traditions and denominations, and crossing age, race and region, according to the Pew Research Center.
by Vince Tuss5/13/2015 1:58:41 AM
At least it wasn't reply-all: An e-mail from Rep. Loretta Sanchez, D-Calif., announcing her move to join the 2016 U.S. Senate race was a mistake, a draft that was accidentally distributed.
by Vince Tuss5/13/2015 1:35:35 AM
A family's beloved porch swing that was a fixture near Powderhorn Park was mistakenly sold off, but social media helped return it to family hands.
Mildred Miller on her swing.
by Vince Tuss5/13/2015 1:15:28 AM
Protests in Madison, Wis.,have been peaceful so far after authorities declined to file charges against an officer who fatally shot an unarmed 19-year-old man.
Ministers and community leaders Tuesday in Madison, Wis.
The U.S. oil industry has filed a court challenge to new rules aimed at reducing the risk of catastrophic accidents involving crude moved by rail, following a string of fiery derailments in recent years.