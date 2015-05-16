Wrap-up of Bakk-Daudt comments: Top lawmakers say they have agreed on state budget targets in a deal that keeps MinnesotaCare intact but, as of yet, does not include transportation and tax initiatives.
by Vince Tuss5/16/2015 12:04:26 AM
Tom Bakk and Kurt Daudt are speaking outside of the governor's residence about budget talks and say they are close to an agreement. We are going home before midnight on Monday," Bakk said. Story to come
by Vince Tuss5/15/2015 11:21:51 PM
Federal authorities are investigating a Minneapolis police officer who has been the target of two brutality lawsuits that have cost the city $410,000.
by Vince Tuss5/15/2015 10:43:14 PM
Federal investigators say they're examining damage on the derailed Amtrak train to see if it was hit by an object.
by Vince Tuss5/15/2015 10:32:47 PM
Ahead of his Friday night show at Target Center, Kevin Hart talks about how his fitness regime has made him a star.
Timberwolves president/coach Flip Saunders and his scouting staff is scheduled to talk Friday with Duke and Apple Valley star Tyus Jones at the NBA draft combine in Chicago.
by Vince Tuss5/15/2015 4:21:58 AM
Video: 10-year old Taye leads the chant at a downtown Minneapolis rally a day after the boy was maced.
by Vince Tuss5/15/2015 3:59:13 AM
Cuban officials will come to Washington for talks on May 21 with the goal of paving the way for embassies to reopen in both countries.
by Vince Tuss5/15/2015 3:32:06 AM
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said he will personally hear the appeal of New England quarterback Tom Brady's suspension. The players union had called for a neutral arbitrator.
by Vince Tuss5/15/2015 3:08:02 AM
How to characterize the budget talks between Gov. Dayton and legislative leaders? “Certainly we’ve made some progress, but there remains progress to be made,” said Rep. Jim Knoblach, R-St. Cloud, one of the lead GOP negotiators.
by Vince Tuss5/15/2015 2:57:43 AM
To highlight and extend St. Paul’s commitment to green living, the city has grouped downtown institutions to form an “EcoDistrict” to educate residents and visitors about sustainable practices.