Ugliest sports uniforms: Join our Virtual Happy Hour draft at 5 p.m. Wednesday Live

Nashville: Where everything is really cool, except our hockey uniforms.
This is like when Lamar Jackson fell to 32nd overall
Good call, Chris. The Preds have been perfecting the ugly uniform thing for years.
Those Predators uniforms don't rank in my top 10 worst NHL uniforms because solid color > anything multicolor
Ken "Sunshine and Rainbows" Chia, everybody!
I have a giant pine in my yard that I keep thinking is going to tip over and crush my house one day
I miss trees. Just in general right now.
Those are definitely the worst Wolves uniforms. I did an entire way-too-long blog post about it once. (Though way-too-long and one of my Wolves blog posts is redundant).
I also admittedly liked the trees
Wow, going right after the local team with the first pick. Send your letters to the sports editor, folks.
Worst No. 1 overall pick in these things: The Wolves' 90s unis as the worst ever or Friday Night Lights as the best sports movie ever?
Not sure what the official name of that font was, but I called it "The Munsters.''
The blue and white one are better than the black ones because the majority of black uniforms are bad but still
Ooh, we can even insert a slideshow of some bad uniforms
What's everyone drinking? Who's partying?
I am OK with alternates that were part of a season rotation but no one-offs.
Let the debates begin! Sort of like "can a speech be a great sports moment?"
I don't know what the rest of your philosophies are, but I am only choosing among uniforms teams wore regularly. No alternate jerseys or throwbacks for me. (But can I pick the entire line of Color Rush NFL uniforms and be done with it?)
I'm just hoping we all post uniforms you couldn't even drink pretty.
Is this the fan club for the 1990s purple dino Raptors jerseys?
